Ignace reviews DGR studies

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Township of Ignace had raised its hand to learn more about being a site for a deep geological repository to store Canada’s used nuclear fuel in the Ignace area.

Together with the Ignace Area Working Group, the township entered into a series of studies in collaboration with the Nuclear Waste Management Organization beginning in 2010.

On June 15, the results of these studies were released to the township to help them learn of the potential benefits to the community related to infrastructure improvements, population growth and for local and regional economic development opportunities for workers and businesses alike.

Allan Webster, director of regulatory affairs and environment assessment with the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, says there’s a long time period ahead before operations begin in 2043.

“The first thing that happens is we go into the regulatory decision process and we expect that to take between five to eight years,” he said.

“Then we go into the construction period where construction labour will come in and then we get ready for the operations phase in 2042-2043. We like to think of it, in terms of the workforce, that we’ll need people who are available now but we also have time to develop the youth in the region to become those future employees.”

This will involve working with the education system to make those people ready for that future potential employment along with creating employment opportunities for other people in the region.

“Ignace raised their hand and we’ve started the conversation with them and we’ve been talking with them for a decade,” Webster said.

“This is a real relationship that we’re building over time, and we’re also talking with Indigenous communities because they also need to be willing to learn about the project,” he said, adding that similar studies are being carried out in the other potential areas of Saugeen Ojibway Nation-South Bruce, Ontario.

“Through these community studies, we hope to improve our knowledge of the potential host communities of Ignace and South Bruce, the Indigenous communities of Wabigoon, Lake Ojibway Nation, the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and the surrounding area,” Webster said.

He says they give every community the ability to withdraw and so far, Indigenous community leaders are continuing the conversation with them and haven’t withdrawn. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization doesn’t have all of the information on their willingness until they decide to confirm that, which could happen next year or the year after.

Ignace Mayor Penny Lucas says they will be spending the summer making contact with all the members of the community to determine whether there is willingness in the community or not.

“There’s a number of projects that we’re going to do to identify that,” she said.

“Members of the community will have numerous opportunities to let us know how they feel or what they think, what questions they still have or any concerns that they want addressed. All those things are still part of what’s going to happen this summer as well.”

Lucas says she has been involved with the project and has been studying, listening, asking all the questions and getting the answers for 12 years.

“ I have a pretty good knowledge of what it’s all about. My job as the mayor of the community is to represent the people of the community, and if the people of that community were to tell me ‘no’, after all this time, then I would have a very hard time saying yes,” she said.

“But, at the same time, I hope that the community has had enough opportunity to be able to become informed and is satisfied with the safe atmosphere that permeates. In my view, as far as what I’ve seen, over the 12 years and because of the benefits that this could possibly bring to our community, I would be in favour of it personally. But as a member of the council, I’m only one voice out of five.

Meanwhile, Webster called the township of Ignace a “very positive community” that is supportive of the project. Although they haven’t yet done their willingness determination documentation either, he says the findings of these studies will help the people in the industry make that decision in the future as to whether they’re willing or not.

A document called Our Confidence In Safety, which was just released by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, outlines the criteria that are based on international requirements for these types of nuclear waste repositories.

“We looked at the rock and we can confirm that the geology in the area meets the safety criteria for this type of repository,” he said. “We have what’s known as a multiple-barrier system. The fuel itself is well protected by the way the fuel is made. We put it into a container that’s made of steel with proper coating on it and it’s placed in the repository. The rooms in which it is placed are filled with clay that swells to absorb any moisture in the room. Then we will seal the whole thing up.

He says based on the geological investigations we’ve done in this area, they know that the rock there meets the requirements they have for the repository.

“If you put all of that system together, you will protect people and you’ll protect the environment,” he said. “We’re putting the waste far away from people and the living environment.”

Following the presentation of the study findings, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization will take questions and provide answers as part of the learning opportunities for the community.

