IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES MARCH 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND RECORD HIGH NET FLOWS
WINNIPEG, MB, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $133 million during March 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $268.3 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $267.7 billion at February 28, 2022 and $248.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.
MARCH HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $268.3 billion were up 0.2% in the month. Total net inflows of $133 million were down from $751 million in March 2021. Investment fund net sales of $276 million were down from $655 million in March 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, net inflows were $2.5 billion, a record high quarter result and up from $2.3 billion in quarterly net inflows in 2021.
IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $116.3 billion were up 0.6% in the month. Total net inflows of $358 million were the best result in over 20 years and up from net inflows of $221 million in March 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, net inflows were $1.5 billion, an all-time best quarter result and up from $1.0 billion in 2021.
Mackenzie – Assets under management of $205.5 billion were up 1.1% in the month. Total net outflows $278 million were down from net inflows of $604 million in March 2021. Investment fund net sales of $54 million were down from net sales of $658 million in March 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, total net inflows were $872 million, the second highest result in over 20 years, down from $1.6 billion in 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, investment fund net sales were $1.3 billion, the second highest result in history, down from $1.9 billion in 2021.
Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows
Wealth Management
Asset
($ millions) (unaudited)
IG Wealth
Investment
Total
Mackenzie(3)(4)
IGM
For the month ended March 31, 2022
Net flows
Mutual fund net sales
246.5
(24.5)
222.0
40.4
262.4
ETF net creations
-
-
-
13.1(1)
13.1
Investment fund net sales
246.5
(24.5)
222.0
53.5
275.5
Institutional SMA net sales
-
-
-
(331.2)(2)
(331.2)
Managed asset net sales
246.5
(24.5)
222.0
(277.7)
(55.7)
Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales
8.6
5.5
14.1(3)
IGM Product net sales
255.1
(19.0)
236.1
Other dealer net flows
102.4
86.4
188.9
188.9
Net flows
357.5
67.4
425.0
(277.7)
133.2(5)
Gross flows
Mutual fund gross sales
1,153.8
59.0
1,212.8
898.4
2,111.2
Dealer gross inflows
1,288.3
436.8
1,725.1
1,725.1
Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
March
February
% Change
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
107,187
106,568
0.6%
Other assets under advisement
9,094
8,980
1.3%
Assets under advisement
116,281
115,548
0.6%
Investment Planning Counsel
Assets under management
5,201
5,264
(1.2%)
Other assets under advisement
26,533
26,378
0.6%
Assets under advisement
31,734
31,642
0.3%
Total
Assets under management
112,388
111,832
0.5%
Other assets under advisement
35,617
35,347
0.8%
Assets under advisement
148,005
147,179
0.6%
Asset management
Mackenzie
Mutual funds
60,291
60,185
0.2%
ETFs
5,848
5,905
(1.0%)
Investment funds
66,139
66,090
0.1%
Institutional SMA
7,090
7,444
(4.8%)
Sub-advisory to Canada Life
51,502
51,382
0.2%
Total Institutional SMA
58,592
58,826
(0.4%)
Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)
124,731
124,916
(0.1%)
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
80,814
78,303
3.2%
Total
205,545
203,219
1.1%
ETF's distributed to third parties
5,848
5,905
(1.0%)
ETF's held within IGM managed products
7,059
7,009
0.7%
Total ETFs
12,907
12,914
(0.1%)
Consolidated
Assets under management
237,119
236,748
0.2%
Other assets under advisement
31,209
30,955
0.8%
Assets under management and advisement(5)
268,328
267,703
0.2%
Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
Quarter to date 2022
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
107,410
Other assets under advisement
8,890
Assets under advisement
116,300
Investment Planning Counsel
Assets under management
5,313
Other assets under advisement
26,716
Assets under advisement
32,029
Total
Assets under management
112,723
Other assets under advisement
35,596
Assets under advisement
148,319
Asset Management
Mackenzie
Mutual funds
60,556
ETFs
5,698
Investment funds
66,254
Institutional SMA
7,521
Sub-advisory to Canada Life
51,895
Total Institutional SMA
59,416
Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)
125,670
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
79,804
Total
205,474
ETFs distributed to third parties
5,698
ETFs held within IGM managed products
7,092
Total ETFs
12,790
Consolidated
Assets under management
238,393
Other assets under advisement
31,144
Assets under management and advisement(6)
269,537
1
ETF net creations excludes $38.2 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.
2
During March 2022, an institutional investor redeemed $290.7 million within products Mackenzie sub-advises.
3
Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.
4
$14.6 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.
5
Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at March 31, 2022. ($4.4 billion at February 28, 2022).
6
Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.
Glossary of Terms
Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.
"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.
Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.
"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."
"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.
"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.
"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $268 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.
