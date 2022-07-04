IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.3m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director M. Behrens made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$23.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$18.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.3m for 106.99k shares. But insiders sold 6.89k shares worth US$118k. Overall, IGM Biosciences insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

IGM Biosciences is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at IGM Biosciences Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at IGM Biosciences. In fact, two insiders bought US$357k worth of shares. But insiders only sold shares worth US$118k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IGM Biosciences insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IGM Biosciences Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in IGM Biosciences shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in IGM Biosciences.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.