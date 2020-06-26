Igloo’s Baby Yoda Mini Cooler Will Be Glued to Every Star Wars Fan’s Hand

Photo credit: Igloo

Just in case you haven’t incorporated Baby Yoda into your life enough already with the plush toy, shoes, and waffle maker, now you can bring it with you to your next barbecue, picnic, or evening enjoying the outdoors. Igloo’s Star Wars-inspired mini cooler will be your favorite accessory this summer.

The adorable cooler featuring The Child first came out in April 2020 and (unsurprisingly) sold out. It’s a good day, because it’s back in stock! The special-edition mini cooler has a push-button lid design that can be opened with one hand. The 4-quart item can hold six 12-ounce cans, so it’s perfect for packing up a few drinks and snacks.

“Create your very own adventures of a lone gunslinger in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic and rescue your very own the Child-inspired Playmate,” the description says.

You can order the Star Wars The Child Playmate Mini 4 QT Cooler from Igloo for $29.99. It received 165 reviews from the first round of purchases, and has earned a near-perfect score. Needless to say, people love Baby Yoda and how it graces the cooler.

Several buyers have mentioned that they plan to use The Child mini cooler as a lunchbox when they get back to work. You’ll definitely have the cutest lunchbox in the office, and it’ll allow you to get more use out of it. Win-win!

