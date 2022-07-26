Iggy Azalea Shares New Photo of Son Onyx, 2, Posing by the Water: 'Can't Handle It'

Iggy Azalea son Onyx

Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Iggy Azalea is enjoying summer with her boy.

The "Fancy" rapper, 32, recently shared a photo of a day out and about with her son Onyx on her Instagram Story in which the 2-year-old poses adorably as he balances on a bar and leans on a nearby building.

"Onyx is such a cutie," Azalea writes over the photo. "I can't handle it!"

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shares her toddler with rapper Playboi Carti. Azalea and Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrel Carter, first met in 2018 while the rapper was touring overseas and shortly after started dating. Azalea confirmed the pair had split in October 2020, shortly after announcing Onyx's birth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy'

Iggy Azalea Instagram

Last August, Azalea opened up to PEOPLE about the juggling act of being a mother, entertainer and now running her own cosmetic line, Totally Plastic.

"Honestly, it's definitely really hard, but that makes it super fulfilling. I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time," The End of an Era rapper shared. "But sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30."

"It's a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms," she added. "Whether you're an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it's really fulfilling. I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did.' "

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Unveils 'My New Favorite & Most Special Tattoo' of Her Son Onyx

Story continues

Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy'

Iggy Azalea Instagram

Azalea shared scenes from Onyx's exciting dinosaur-themed second birthday party in May. In the sweet photos, she's smiling and kisses her son's cheek as he blew out a birthday candle and ate his cupcake.

She also shared a few videos on her Instagram Story of Onyx smiling and telling her he had fun at his birthday bash. "Baby was sick last week so today we had his party! Happy Birthday Onyx! 💖," she wrote.

"Being your mama is a joy, I love how kind you are to everyone, always sharing and always in good spirits… even when you're sick, you still smile," the proud mom captioned the post. "I love youuuuu 🥰🥳💖."