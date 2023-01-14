Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans to Release Upcoming 4th Album Hotter Than Hell : 'Unapologetically Hot'

Kimberlee Speakman
·3 min read

Iggy Azalea is teasing some new content that fans will only be able to get on OnlyFans.

The Grammy Award nominee, 32, is joining the popular subscription-based site to release her new multimedia project Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans, which will feature different forms of media like poetry, photography and video, as well as her highly-anticipated fourth studio album.

"I've been working on Hotter Than Hell for over six months already, and I'm full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer," Azalea said in a statement. "Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!"

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Says She's Recovering from Back Surgery and 'Didn't Walk' for 3 Weeks

Fans will have to subscribe for a monthly price of $25 to get exclusives and first-look access to the content, which can be found on her OnlyFans profile. The project concludes in December 2023, when a companion coffee table book will be available for purchase.

Azalea partnered with producers, visual artists and fashion photographers to produce exclusive collaborations for the project, taking visual inspiration from Pamela Anderson, '90s supermodels and even Madonna's Sex book.

IGGY AZALEA KICKS OFF YEAR-LONG MULTIMEDIA PROJECT HOTTER THAN HELL WITH LAUNCH OF ONLYFANS PROFILE. Iggy Azalea x Ian Woods
Iggy Azalea x Ian Woods

The Australian rapper said that the content will be "tongue-in-cheek fun and unapologetically hot," which is a part of the reason she chose OnlyFans to launch it.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Says 'Icon' Britney Spears and Other 2000s Pop Queens Inspired Her New Makeup Line

She explained: "I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms."

"The project is bold and fun - so is this collaboration - I think it's going to surprise a lot of people," added Azalea.

IGGY AZALEA KICKS OFF YEAR-LONG MULTIMEDIA PROJECT HOTTER THAN HELL WITH LAUNCH OF ONLYFANS PROFILE. Iggy Azalea x Ian Woods
Iggy Azalea x Ian Woods

Azalea also gave a sneak peek at a visual collaboration with collage artist Ian Woods, which is featured on Hotter Than Hell. The image blends two images of Azalea, one color photo of her sticking out her tongue to eat a cherry, and a black-and-white photo of her posing nude in heels.

The New Classic artist teased the new project and album on Monday in a tweet answering a fan's question about when they could expect new music this year. "Music?… summer. Scandalous s—?… Friday," Azalea tweeted.

RELATED VIDEO: Iggy Azalea Backs Britney Spears Over Dad's Alleged 'Abusive' Behavior: 'Should Be Illegal'

Azalea also released a steamy trailer on Friday, which features the star in her underwear on a bed, filming herself with a video camera. The trailer teases snippets of a man logging online to watch Azalea and message her, a nod to OnlyFans' largely adult clientele.

Hotter Than Hell comes after Azalea released her third studio album The End of an Era in 2021, spawning hits like "Iam the Stripclub" and "Sip It" with Tyga.

