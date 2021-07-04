Iggy Azalea hits back at Blackfishing criticism: ‘F*** those ppl babe lol’

Annabel Nugent
·3 min read
Iggy Azalea has hit back at accusations that she is Blackfishing in her latest music video.

The Australian rapper attracted widespread criticism on social media following the release of her music video for “I Am the Stripclub” on Thursday (1 July).

In it, Azalea – real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly – is seen wearing a black wig and face makeup that appears to be several shades darker than her usually fair complexion.

The video led to many people on social media accusing the 33-year-old of “Blackfishing”, a term used to describe when someone alters their looks – for example, through hairstyling and makeup – to appear either Black or mixed-race.

One fan drew the musician’s attention to the backlash, writing on Twitter: “people are saying that you are black fishing and making up this fake narrative, can you clear them up please because people are taking it too far and running with that lie.”

The 33-year-old responded to the fan yesterday (3 July), stating: “I don’t care… f*** those ppl babe lol.”

Responding to another fan who said: “I hope by those ppl u mean haters cuz they’re coming,” the singer wrote: “I mean anyone online trying to reach and create an issue because I wore a black wig. Don’t even start.”

“I’m the same colour as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights,” she wrote. “It’s the same makeup from a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”

The award-winning artist later tweeted: “I don’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armani foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years.

“It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.”

Azalea’s makeup artist defended the artist, writing on Twitter: “She literally wore the same face makeup during every scene of the video… i would know, i did it. Its a shade 6 from armani luminous silk (a light/medium olive undertone shade if you’re curious.)”

This is not the first time Azalea has been criticised for appropriating Black culture, with many people accusing her of putting on a “blaccent” when she raps.

In a Complex 2013 interview, the musician addressed the controversy, stating that it would “feel weird” if she rapped in her native Australian accent.

“If you’re mad about it and you’re a Black person trying to start a rap career and give it a go, too,” she said. “Or maybe if you’re Black , starting singing like a country singer and be a white person. I don’t know. Why is it such a big deal?”

