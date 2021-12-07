IGEN's Nimbo Tracking and Peak Performance Team launches Nationwide Dealership Program

First Master Purchase order received for 1500 new vehicle activations

Lake Elsinore, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the launch of a nationwide Dealership Program between IGEN's Nimbo Tracking and Peak Performance Team. With the initial launch, the first Master Purchase order for 1500 new vehicle activations takes effect through IGEN's Nimbo Tracking distribution channels and "FamilyShield" services offered to automotive consumers across the Peak Performance Team Dealership Network.

"The Peak Performance Team (PPT) is a nationwide organization and industry leader in providing protection products, lending, technology, and training to dealerships across 28 States and Markets. The Peak Performance Team serves more than 450 franchise and pre-owned automotive dealerships with tens of thousands of vehicles bought and sold each month," said Michael Burgholzer, President of Peak Performance Team.

"The Peak Performance Team organization is our newest distributor and channel partner with proven capabilities and expertise in working with automotive dealerships and insurance companies. We are delighted with the opportunity to develop a comprehensive program which takes advantage of IGEN products and services across multiple consumer segments," said Abel Sierra, VP & GM of IGEN Networks Corp."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Neil G. Chan

IGEN Networks Corporation

Email: info@igennetworks.net

Call us: (855) 912-5378



