Iga Świątek crashes out of Wimbledon in shock third round loss to Yulia Putintseva

World No. 1 Iga Świątek crashed out of Wimbledon on Saturday as she suffered a shock third round loss to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, ending her 21-match winning streak.

Świątek had not lost a match for almost three months, a run that included a dominant French Open win, and it initially seemed that the Pole’s streak would continue when she took the first set 6-3. But world No. 35 Putintseva rallied and dropped just three games in the next two sets to seal a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory.

Afterwards, Świątek admitted that she knows “what I need to change” for her Wimbledon preparations after another underwhelming tournament where her best result still remains reaching the quarterfinals in 2023.

“My tank of really pushing myself to the limits became suddenly empty,” she told reporters, per Reuters. “I was kind of surprised. But I know what I did wrong after Roland Garros. I didn’t really rest properly. I’m not going to make this mistake again.”

Yulia Putintseva celebrates winning and reaching the fourth round. - Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Świątek didn’t play any warm-up tournaments on grass after her impressive clay court season and added that on grass she needs “to keep patient and accept some mistakes.”

“For me going from this kind of tennis where I felt like I’m playing the best tennis in my life to another surface where I kind of struggle a little bit more, it’s not easy,” she added.

Her opponent Putintseva, meanwhile, has enjoyed an undefeated grass court season, won her first title on the surface in Birmingham last month and has now reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first ever time.

Glimpses of Putintseva’s skill on grass began flickering in the first set as she produced shots like a perfectly judged backhand crosscourt passing shot that frustrated Świątek or a delicate slice return winner to save set point.

Iga Świątek has never progressed further than the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

And though Świątek proved too powerful in the first set, Putintseva continued to break down the Pole’s game and stormed through the second to level the match.

In the third set, she remained consistent and resolute while Świątek produced several uncharacteristic unforced errors, accumulating 38 by the end compared to Putintseva’s 15.

“At some point I was playing fearless,” Putintseva told reporters afterwards. “I was just, I can do it, I have to believe 100 percent, I have nothing to lose, just go for it. Also my coach told me, no matter which shot you’re doing, believe 100 percent and just follow.”

She will now face Jelena Ostapenko on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic overcame a slow start to defeat Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) and set up a clash against Holger Rune in the fourth round.

