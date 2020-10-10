Iga Swiatek completes dominant run, beats Sofia Kenin to win French Open

Chris Cwik
Iga Swiatek dominated opponents at the French Open. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek wasn’t going to be denied. Throughout the entire French Open, Swiatek imposed her will on opponents, never losing a set. She carried that streak into Saturday’s final, besting Sofia Kenin in two sets to win the French Open.

Swiatek, 19, got off to a strong start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first game. Kenin charged back, eventually evening the game 3-3. After faltering in the middle of the game, Swiatek seemed to regain her composure, taking the first set 6-4.

Swiatek came out strong in the second set, but was tested early as Kenin took an off-court medical timeout to address her injured thigh. The break in action didn’t seem to impact Swiatek, who won the next three games to make it 5-1.

With history on the line, Swiatek came through. She defeated Kenin 6-1 in the second set.

In doing so, Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title without dropping a single set.

Swiatek’s run of dominance at the French Open drew comparisons to Steffi Graf.

The win will have quite the financial impact on Swiatek’s career. Coming into the French Open, she had a career earnings of $1.1 million. The prize money for winning the French Open is $1.9 million.

Following the match, Swiatek described the win as “overwhelming,” according to The Guardian.

“I don’t know what’s going on, so. I’m so happy. I’m so glad that my family is here finally. I don’t know, it’s so overwhelming for me. It’s crazy. Two years ago, I won junior Grand Slam and now I’m here. It feels like such a short time so I’m just overwhelmed, but thank you all for cheering. It was an amazing final.”

This story will be updated.