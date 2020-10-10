Iga Swiatek completes dominant run, beats Sofia Kenin to win French Open

Iga Swiatek wasn’t going to be denied. Throughout the entire French Open, Swiatek imposed her will on opponents, never losing a set. She carried that streak into Saturday’s final, besting Sofia Kenin in two sets to win the French Open.

Swiatek, 19, got off to a strong start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first game. Kenin charged back, eventually evening the game 3-3. After faltering in the middle of the game, Swiatek seemed to regain her composure, taking the first set 6-4.

Swiatek came out strong in the second set, but was tested early as Kenin took an off-court medical timeout to address her injured thigh. The break in action didn’t seem to impact Swiatek, who won the next three games to make it 5-1.

With history on the line, Swiatek came through. She defeated Kenin 6-1 in the second set.

🇵🇱 Polish Perfection 🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek becomes the first Grand Slam singles champion from Poland and does not drop a set en route to her first career title 6-4 6-1 over Kenin.

In doing so, Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title without dropping a single set.

History for Iga Swiatek!



She becomes the first 🇵🇱 to win a Grand Slam singles title, not dropping a set along the way.

Swiatek’s run of dominance at the French Open drew comparisons to Steffi Graf.

Iga Swiatek, ranked 54th in the world, wins the French Open dropping 28 games in seven matches, fewest by any player without dropping a set since Steffi Graf in 1988. Greatest combination of unheralded dominance to a Slam title in 40+ years. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) October 10, 2020

The win will have quite the financial impact on Swiatek’s career. Coming into the French Open, she had a career earnings of $1.1 million. The prize money for winning the French Open is $1.9 million.

Following the match, Swiatek described the win as “overwhelming,” according to The Guardian.

“I don’t know what’s going on, so. I’m so happy. I’m so glad that my family is here finally. I don’t know, it’s so overwhelming for me. It’s crazy. Two years ago, I won junior Grand Slam and now I’m here. It feels like such a short time so I’m just overwhelmed, but thank you all for cheering. It was an amazing final.”

