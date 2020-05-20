IG Wealth Management Launches "Answering the Call" to Support Canadian Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

New program will help business owners by offering a variety of financial planning

resources, access to local IG advisors and $500,000 in community investments

WINNIPEG, May 20, 2020 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today launched "Answering the Call," a new program that will support Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and their communities as they navigate the financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis.

IG Wealth Management (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

As of March 2020, there were almost 1.1 million SMBs in Canada, which employed 70 per cent1 of all private sector workers. IG Wealth Management counts several thousand SMBs among its clients and has been working closely with them throughout this period. The firm is now proud to extend its financial planning expertise to all SMB owners across the country.

"Canada's small and medium-sized businesses are the heartbeat of our economy and are facing unprecedented challenges," said Jeff Carney, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We want them to know that they are not alone. We will stand with them through this crisis. Our program provides a variety of tools and resources, including timely information on new government initiatives, tax planning insights and access to our network of financial advisors."

The Answering the Call initiative was inspired by and is an extension of the work IG Consultants have been doing in their communities since the crisis began. It will include:

free live regional webinars with tax, financial planning and investing specialists;

videos from experts on a variety of topics;

insights on tax planning and how to better understand and access government programs; and

the opportunity for SMB owners across Canada to be matched with a local IG Wealth Management advisor for a no-obligation consultation.





The firm also announced that, as part of the program, it has set up an initiative that will see as much as $500,000 donated by IG to support local businesses and their communities. This is in addition to the $1 million dollar donation IGM Financial made along with Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada to support crisis relief efforts.

"We want all Canadians to know that we're here to help," said Mark Kinzel, Executive Vice-President, Financial Services, IG Wealth Management. "Our advisors are integrated into the communities in which they live and work and are ready to provide guidance to individuals and local business owners."

The Answering the Call program will be introduced to Canadians through a national social and digital media campaign.

To learn more about the initiative and/or to connect with a local IG advisor for a no-obligation consultation, please visit https://www.investorsgroup.com/en/support/small-business-owner-support-for-covid-19.

About IG Wealth Management:

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $86 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2020 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX:IGM.TO - News) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $159 billion in total assets under management as of April 30, 2020.

______________________________________

1 https://www.bdc.ca/en/articles-tools/business-strategy-planning/manage-business/pages/10-things-didnt-know-canadian-sme.aspx

