This IG Video Of Madonna's Toned Legs In Fishnets And Heels At Pride Is 💯

When it comes to putting on the show of a lifetime, Madonna, the Queen of Pop, never disappoints.

The singer, 63, donned fishnets and sky-high heels that put her sculpted legs on full display during her Pride concert in New York City this weekend, and posted an Instagram video for all the world to see.

Madonna has gotten really into Ashtanga yoga, and puts in lots of work at the gym.

ICYMI, it’s Pride Month, and Madonna is showing up and showing out. The Material Girl performed in New York City this past weekend in honor of Pride and she put her long, toned legs on full display while wearing heels and fishnets on stage.

Madge, 63, shared video on Instagram from her performance as she's dancing for all she’s worth. And her super toned legs, decked out in fishnet tights, were taking center stage. There’s Madonna in a cool bright yellow shorts outfit (WANT) that shows off her sculpted legs, and Madonna crawling on the ground in fishnets and a leotard.

“Finally Enough Love…,,,,🏳️🌈💙🏳️🌈💛🌈💙🏳️🌈 Thank you NYC and all who were part of the show!! Happy Pride! ❤️🔥” she wrote in the caption.

People straight-up freaked out in the comments. “MADONNA YOU JUST KILLED IT!!!!” one person wrote. “Looks absolutely incredible!! Wow ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️ @madonna,” another said. "This performance was perfect in every way. Thank you queen," wrote a third.

Sure, Madonna has been going through a serious fishnet phase lately, but it truly never gets old. If you've got it, flaunt it, right?

When it comes to her fitness, Madonna doesn't mess around. For starters, she goes all out when she performs, which results in some serious cardio seshes. But she also goes to the gym nearly six days a week, doing everything from circuit training and Pilates to ballet and jogging, according to Life & Style.

Madonna said she also likes “keeping things interesting, shocking my body,” so she rotates through a lot of different exercises at the gym. And these days, she's all about Ashtanga yoga, where sessions can run up to three hours at times. She says she loves the practice because it's a "workout for your mind, your body and your soul," per Life & Style.

To fuel up for her intense performances, Madonna reportedly follows a macrobiotic diet, which is a largely vegetarian diet that focuses on whole grains, fruit and veggies, and beans. Caffeine, alcohol, and sugar are off the table, though.

Now, where can I get those tights…?

