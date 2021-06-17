IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – May 2021
Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales
TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2021.
Mutual fund assets totalled $1.896 trillion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $13.2 billion or 0.7% compared to April 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.4 billion in May 2021.
ETF assets totalled $297.4 billion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $9.5 billion or 3.3% compared to April 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.6 billion in May 2021.
Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
May 2021
Apr. 2021
May 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
4,243
4,567
(740)
31,522
(7,202)
Equity
3,266
3,612
297
22,129
1,673
Bond
1,093
1,396
1,827
8,218
1,638
Specialty
345
439
447
2,533
2,436
Total Long-term Funds
8,948
10,014
1,832
64,403
(1,455)
Total Money Market Funds
(561)
(965)
817
(5,060)
5,394
Total
8,386
9,049
2,649
59,343
3,939
Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
May 2021
Apr. 2021
May 2020
Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
933.4
924.9
788.6
874.4
Equity
662.1
658.5
501.4
593.4
Bond
254.3
252.9
221.3
246.4
Specialty
18.0
17.6
28.2
35.0
Total Long-term Funds
1,867.8
1,853.9
1,539.5
1,749.3
Total Money Market Funds
28.5
29.2
37.5
34.4
Total
1,896.3
1,883.1
1,576.9
1,783.7
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
May 2021
Apr. 2021
May 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
284
339
73
2,008
831
Equity
3,797
2,812
1,873
15,360
12,768
Bond
1,751
1,617
(56)
6,799
2,418
Specialty
1,941
1,430
335
5,120
901
Total Long-term Funds
7,773
6,198
2,225
29,287
16,918
Total Money Market Funds
(177)
(665)
402
(1,676)
1,590
Total
7,596
5,533
2,627
27,611
18,508
ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
May 2021
Apr. 2021
May 2020
Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
9.7
9.3
5.4
7.2
Equity
188.6
182.3
127.6
158.4
Bond
84.1
82.0
68.2
79.3
Specialty
9.5
8.6
4.1
5.2
Total Long-term Funds
291.9
282.2
205.3
250.0
Total Money Market Funds
5.6
5.8
6.1
7.3
Total
297.4
288.0
211.4
257.3
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.
IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.
* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:
Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.
