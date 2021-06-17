IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – May 2021

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.896 trillion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $13.2 billion or 0.7% compared to April 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.4 billion in May 2021.

ETF assets totalled $297.4 billion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $9.5 billion or 3.3% compared to April 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.6 billion in May 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

May 2021

Apr. 2021

May 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

4,243

4,567

(740)

31,522

(7,202)

Equity

3,266

3,612

297

22,129

1,673

Bond

1,093

1,396

1,827

8,218

1,638

Specialty

345

439

447

2,533

2,436

Total Long-term Funds

8,948

10,014

1,832

64,403

(1,455)

Total Money Market Funds

(561)

(965)

817

(5,060)

5,394

Total

8,386

9,049

2,649

59,343

3,939

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

May 2021

Apr. 2021

May 2020

Dec. 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

933.4

924.9

788.6

874.4

Equity

662.1

658.5

501.4

593.4

Bond

254.3

252.9

221.3

246.4

Specialty

18.0

17.6

28.2

35.0

Total Long-term Funds

1,867.8

1,853.9

1,539.5

1,749.3

Total Money Market Funds

28.5

29.2

37.5

34.4

Total

1,896.3

1,883.1

1,576.9

1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

May 2021

Apr. 2021

May 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

284

339

73

2,008

831

Equity

3,797

2,812

1,873

15,360

12,768

Bond

1,751

1,617

(56)

6,799

2,418

Specialty

1,941

1,430

335

5,120

901

Total Long-term Funds

7,773

6,198

2,225

29,287

16,918

Total Money Market Funds

(177)

(665)

402

(1,676)

1,590

Total

7,596

5,533

2,627

27,611

18,508

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

May 2021

Apr. 2021

May 2020

Dec. 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

9.7

9.3

5.4

7.2

Equity

188.6

182.3

127.6

158.4

Bond

84.1

82.0

68.2

79.3

Specialty

9.5

8.6

4.1

5.2

Total Long-term Funds

291.9

282.2

205.3

250.0

Total Money Market Funds

5.6

5.8

6.1

7.3

Total

297.4

288.0

211.4

257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories