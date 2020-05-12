IFC Midnight Acquires Retro Thriller ‘Rent-A-Pal’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired the North American rights to Jon Stevenson’s thriller Rent-A-Pal. The film will be released in September.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Inspired by the real-life VHS tape, Rent-A-Friend: The Original Companion, Rent-A-Pal is set in 1990 and follows a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins). In a pre-Tinder media era, David is looking to find an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called ​Rent-A-Pal bosted by a charismatic gentleman named Andy (Wil Wheaton). The tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship but Andy’s friendship comes at a cost — and David is desperate to pay that price. Amy Rutledge also stars.

More from Deadline

“It’s an honor to have my directorial debut released on IFC Midnight,” said Stevenson. “Their history of high-quality genre entertainment has directly inspired my work. To now be a part of their rich film library is surreal. I look forward to working with their team in releasing Rent-A-Pal. This movie is near and dear to my heart and I’m truly excited for the world to see it. And for the world to see a very different side of Wil Wheaton.”

In addition to writing and directing, Stevenson produces alongside Annie Elizabeth Baker, Jimmy Weber under Pretty People Pictures. J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures also produces.

The deal for the film was negotiated by EVP of Acquisitions and Productions of IFC Films Arianna Bocco and Acquisitions Coordinator Adam Koehler with BoulderLight Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.