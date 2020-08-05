IFC Films Unlimited Expands to Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films Unlimited, the streaming arm of IFC, has expanded to Canada.

It will be made available on Amazon Prime beginning Wednesday. Customers can subscribe directly to IFC Films Unlimited for $5.99 CAD per month. The subscription service also offers access to movies from IFC’s other labels Sundance Selects and genre label IFC Midnight.

The expansion of IFC Films Unlimited in Canada will debut with the release of “The Wretched,” a supernatural horror film written and directed by the Pierce Brothers.

“IFC Films Unlimited has consistently outperformed our expectations since launching just over a year ago. The programming has attracted specialty film fans who are looking for high-quality independent film across a variety of genres. We are thrilled to continue our expansion in Canada with Amazon,” said Lisa Schwartz, Co-President of IFC Films. “

IFC Films Unlimited’s library includes such previous releases as “Frances Ha,” “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” “Personal Shopper,” “45 Years,” “Your Sister’s Sister,” and “Medicine for Melancholy.” The expansion comes as IFC has been particularly active during coronavirus, releasing several films on-demand and in drive-ins such as the James Franco horror hit “The Rental” “True History of the Kelly Gang,” and “The Trip to Greece, the final installment in the long-running Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon comedy series.

