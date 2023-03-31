IFC Films President Arianna Bocco Steps Down

Arianna Bocco has stepped down as President of IFC Films. Bocco departed the indie distributor on Thursday.

She will be replaced on an interim basis by IFC Head of Acquisitions Scott Shooman.

IFC, a subsidiary of AMC Networks, will initiate a search for a permanent successor to Bocco.

Bocco was promoted to the the post in 2020, replacing Lisa Schwartz. Prior to that, has spent more than a decade overseeing acquisitions and productions for IFC Films.

“IFC Films is a vibrant and vital part of our business and we will continue to acquire, produce and distribute films across our IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films ecosystems,” AMC Networks said in a statement to Variety, which first reported the news. “We have full and total confidence in Scott’s ability to run the business as interim head and know that our film team will not miss a beat as it proceeds forward with a robust slate of releases and acquisitions.”

“I have big news to share,” Bocco said on her Facebook page. “After much thought, I have stepped down from my post as President of IFC Films to pursue other opportunities. I’m so proud of the IFC Films team I’ve worked with over the last 17 years for what we’ve accomplished and for their hard work, compassion and dedication over many amazing years to doing what we all love — which is supporting great artists and great films. I know the team is in great hands with Scott who will continue to carry on the mission that we have all spent our careers promoting. I’m excited for what comes next!”

Prior to joining IFC Films, Arianna Bocco served as head of the independent feature packaging division of the Gersh Agency. She also previously worked at Miramax Films as senior vice president of acquisitions. While there, she acquired notable films like Zach Braff’s “Garden State” and Tom McCarthy’s “The Station Agent.” Before joining Miramax Films, she served as vice president of acquisitions and co-productions at New Line Cinema and Fine Line Features.