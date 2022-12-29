iFabric Corp Reports Revenues and Earnings for Its Financial Year Ended September 30, 2022

iFabric Corp
·4 min read
iFabric Corp

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced its results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 ("2022").

"I am pleased to report that iFabric matched the record revenue achieved in fiscal 2021 without the benefit of the non-recurring revenue the Company booked during fiscal 2021. If not for the ongoing disruptions impacting global supply chains that resulted in supplier shipping delays during the year that were outside of our control, fiscal 2022 would have been another record sales year for iFabric," stated Hylton Karon, President and CEO of iFabric. "With a solid fiscal 2022 now behind us, we have entered into our new fiscal year 2023 with the largest starting order book for both our intelligent fabrics and intimate apparel divisions in the Company's history. To prepare for this revenue growth and additional new business growth in calendar 2023 and beyond, we made a significant investment in marketing expenses during 2022 for the launch of our new Company owned-brand as well as to build a strong team and infrastructure to support and sustain growth in all areas of our business.

We likewise anticipate the resources and investment we've made in our pathogen-inactivation clinical trials have the potential to generate valuable real-world evidence and performance validation of our ProTX2 and RepelTX technologies, thus providing us with an important tool to further expand our reach in the medical market," continued Hylton Karon. "We are also happy to report that the first deliveries of our new swimwear programs are on track and set to commence in Q2, 2023. Additionally, we are in active negotiations on several new business opportunities and retailer partnered programs that we believe have a high probability of closing during 2023, thus preparations have commenced to insure we can fully exploit these opportunities, including securing a $3 million increase in our credit line to fund future business expansions. Accordingly, I am anticipating a substantial increase in topline revenues, bottom line profitability and an overall record year for the Company in 2023," concluded Hylton Karon.

YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total revenues were virtually unchanged at $19,743,008 in 2022 compared to $19,763,672 in 2021, however 2022 revenues did not include the benefit of non recurring revenue business booked in 2021.

  • Intelligent Fabric Division revenue decreased by 19% or $3,013,562 to $12,658,907 in 2022 from $15,672,469 in 2021, as a result of the fulfilment of a personal protective equipment contract, which generated additional revenue of $3,812,302 in 2021 and, which did not reoccur in 2022. For the Intimate Apparel Division, revenue increased by 75% or $2,997,302 to $6,976,621 in 2022 from $3,979,319 in 2021, as a result of the re-opening of retail stores in the United States and Canada following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Gross profit of $7,026,276 (36% margin) for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared $7,760,888 (39% margin) in 2021, representing a decrease in gross profit dollars of $734,612 or 9%, attributable to substantial [significant?] pandemic related increases in freight costs as a result of a shortage of shipping vessel capacity, as well as inventory write-downs and the product mix for the year.

  • Selling, general and administrative costs increased by 27% or $1,375,674 to $6,440,518 in 2022 compared to $5,064,844 in 2021, primarily due to laboratory and other fees amounting to $209,278 incurred in respect of ProTX2 and RepelTX pathogen-inactivation clinical trials, as well as increased personnel costs in respect of new hires made for the purposes of meeting the Company's future growth objectives and an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $445,861 in 2022 compared to $3,234,404 in 2021, as a result of the decrease in gross profit dollars, the addition of clinical trial costs and the increase in operating expenses, as discussed above.

  • Increased taxes in certain foreign subsidiaries and share based compensation costs of $445,861 were additional contributors to the net loss attributable to shareholders in 2022 amounting to $454,998 (or $0.015 per share basic and diluted), compared to net earnings attributable to shareholders of $2,369,698 (or $0.084 per share basic and $0.081 per share diluted) for the prior year.

  • Working capital, (excluding a demand term loan classified as current under IFRS, but not requiring repayment in 2022) amounted to $19,843,615 in 2022 compared to $19,608,580 at September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $235,035. This increase is attributable to the net earnings for the year adjusted for non-cash items.

  • Shareholders' equity increased by $486,216 to $22,753,110 in 2022 from $22,266,894 in 2021.

  • Long term debt was $614,660 in 2022 compared to $551,277 in 2021.

  • Cash amounted to $944,725 compared $8,901,718 in 2021, representing a decrease of $7,956,993, mainly as a result of an increase of $6,338,190 invested into inventories. This increase in inventories is pursuant to a management decision to acquire inventories for committed programs early in order to guard against shortages of vessels or further lockdowns in China that could disrupt production. Accordingly, the Company, is in a position to meet all its delivery commitments covering the next two quarters.

  • The Company's bank credit line has been increased to an amount of $6,750,000 from $3,750,000 in 2021 to provide for further working capital if required. The line was unutilized at both September 30, 2022, and 2021, leaving the full line of $6,750,000 available to finance future business [or any interim cash needs?].

Q4 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Revenues of $6,032,950 in Q4 2022 compared to $5,204,282 in Q4 2021, representing an increase of $828,668 or 16%.

  • Revenues for the Intelligent Fabrics Division were $4,075,883 compared to $3,920,318 in Q4 2021, representing an increase of $155,565 or 4%, as a result new performance apparel programs for a major Canadian retailer.

  • Revenues for the Intimate Apparel Division increased to $1,930,564 in Q4 2022 compared to $1,255,993 in Q4 2021, representing an increase of $674,571 or 54%, following the re-opening in retail stores in North America.

  • Gross profit dollars in the current quarter, increased by 11% or $185,965 to $1,854,107 from $1,668,142 in Q4 2021, attributable to higher revenues.

  • Gross profit margins decreased to 31% in Q4 2022 from 32% in Q4 2021.

  • Selling, general and administrative costs during Q4 2022 increased by $477,884 or 33%, to $1,938,049 from $1,460,165 in Q4 2021, mainly attributable to laboratory fees related to ProTX2 and RepelTX clinical trials, as well as increased personnel costs, freight, advertising and royalties.

  • Adjusted negative EBITDA amounted to $82,192 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $354,290 for 2021, representing a decrease of $436,482, as a result of increased operating expenses.

  • Net loss after tax attributable to iFabric's shareholders during Q4 2022 was $296,083 ($0.010 per share, basic and diluted) compared to net earnings of $203,165 ($0.006 per share, basic and diluted) during Q4 2021, with the decrease attributable to the factors discussed above.

Complete Financial Statements are available on www.sedar.com and the company's website at www.ifabriccorp.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year Ended September 30

Quarter ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Revenue

19,743,008

19,763,672

6,032,950

5,204,282

Income (loss) from operations

(67,584)

2,503,733

(273,751)

161,602

Share based compensation

472,952

21,994

(140,371)

2,998

Adjusted EBITDA *(Note)

445,861

3,234,404

(82,192)

354,290

Net earning (loss) before tax

(207,481)

3,042,093

(272,001)

307,915

Net income (loss) after tax

attributable to shareholders

(454,998)

2,369,698

(296,083)

203,165

Other comprehensive earnings (loss)

455,662

(242,697)

353,253

143,348

Total comprehensive earnings (loss)

3,206

2,132,309

49,348

333,078

Net earnings (loss) per share

Basic

(0.015)

0.084

(0.010)

0.006

Diluted

(0.015)

0.081

(0.010)

0.006

*Note: Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share based compensation.

*USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this document do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, are not considered generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Where non-GAAP measures or terms are used, definitions are provided. The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide important information regarding the operational performance and related trends of the Company's business. In this document and in the Company's consolidated financial statements, unless otherwise noted, all financial data is prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance without the effects of (as applicable): current and deferred tax expense, finance costs, interest income, depreciation and amortization of plant assets, other gains and losses, impairment loss, share-based compensation and other non-recurring items. The Company adjusts for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and may not optimally represent its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be representative of net earnings from operations or an alternative measure to cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Net earnings attributable to owners of the Company, calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months

Twelve months

For the period ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net earnings (loss) after tax attributable to shareholders

(296,083)

203,165

(454,998)

2,369,698

Add (deduct):

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

(7,822)

(13,435)

2,542

5,308

Provision for income taxes

31,904

118,185

244,975

667,087

Share-based compensation

140,371

2,998

472,952

21,994

Amortization of deferred development costs

6,705

6,705

26,820

26,820

Depreciation of plant, property and equipment and right-of-use assets

27,281

26,530

103,847

90,095

Interest expense

15,452

10,142

49,723

53,402

Adjusted EBITDA

(82,192)

354,290

445,861

3,234,404

Add (deduct):

Share-based compensation

(140,371)

(2,998)

(472,952)

(21,994)

EBITDA

(222,563)

351,292

(27,091)

3,212,410

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 29.8 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form dated December 29, 2022 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

Given the impacts of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine resulting in ongoing uncertainty, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine related impacts on the Company's business, operations and performance, (b) the Company's ability to mitigate such impacts; (c) credit, market, currency, operational, and liquidity risks generally; and (d) other risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:
Hilton Price, CFO
Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733542/iFabric-Corp-Reports-Revenues-and-Earnings-for-Its-Financial-Year-Ended-September-30-2022

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Travis Kelce. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69

    Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69. The Washington Post reported that Payne died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. The longtime soccer executive was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder in 2021. “Kevin cared deeply about this sport and the people involved in it,” said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. “Hi

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery Tuesday, interim coach Steve Wilks said. Wilks said it has yet to be determined if Horn will be able to play with a club on his arm or if he is done for the remainde

  • Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams

  • Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still ha

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.