iFabric Corp Reports Record 3rd Quarter Revenues

iFabric Corp
·3 min read
iFabric Corp

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) , today announced its financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2022.

"I am extremely pleased to report record Q3 revenue, up 26% compared to Q3 2021. Our business continues to grow with solid deliveries in the quarter," said Hylton Karon, President and CEO of iFabric. "The strategy to boost inventory well in advance of customer demand, served us in maintaining our exceptional fulfillment capability in a time of global logistics challenges," continued Mr. Karon.

"With orders and inventory in hand for Q4 (traditionally our largest revenue quarter), 2022 looks to be on track for another record year for the Company. Taking recently announced license agreements into account, I have every reason to believe that this record setting momentum will continue in 2023," concluded Mr. Karon.

Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Revenues of $5,238,900 compared $4,155,829 in Q3 2021, representing an increase of $1,083,071 or 26%. This represents record third quarter revenues for iFabric.

  • Revenues in the Intelligent Fabrics Division, increased by 32% or $742,565 to $3,075,894 from $2,333,329 in 2021, attributable to new apparel programs and increased chemical sales.

  • Revenues in the Intimate Apparel Division increased by 19% or $341,974, to $2,136,503 from $1,794,529 in Q3 2021. The increase in Intimate Apparel revenue in 2022 versus 2021 was primarily attributable to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 40% in Q3 2022, from 48% in Q3 2021, as a result of higher shipping costs from China and inventory write downs in the quarter.

  • Gross profit dollars increased by 3% or $69,194 to $2,082,902 in Q3 2022, compared to $2,013,708 in Q3 2021, as a result of increased revenues.

  • Selling and administrative costs increased to $1,619,489 in Q3 2022 from $1,208,268 in Q3 2021, mainly as a result of new personnel hires to support the Company's future growth objectives.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $536,578 compared to adjusted EBITDA of 900,721 in Q3 2021, with the decrease mainly attributable to higher selling and administrative costs as discussed above.

  • Net earnings after tax attributable to shareholders was $344,805 ($0.012 per share basic and diluted) compared to net earnings after tax of $705,406 ($0.024 per share basic and $0.023 diluted) in Q3 2021, with the reduction attributable to increased expenses.

  • Working capital (excluding a demand loan classified as current, but not requiring repayment in 2022) amounted to $19,473,863 at the end of Q3 2022 compared to $19,271,840 at the end of the previous quarter, with the increase attributable to earnings.

  • Cash decreased to $2,608,493 at the end of Q3 2022 compared to $4,999,871 at the end of the previous quarter. This decrease is attributable to increased inventory of $3,663,515 compared the prior quarter, which was brought in early to avoid ongoing shipping issues in China and is required for confirmed customer programs during the remainder of 2022, as well as the Company's own brand launch in the next quarter.

  • The Company's bank operating line was unutilized at both June 30, 2022, and at the end of the previous quarter, leaving the full line of $3,750,000 available to finance future business.

  • Shareholders' Equity attributable to common shareholders was $22,582,969 as at June 30, 2022 compared to $22,181,882 at the end of the previous quarter representing an increase of $401,087.

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total revenues of $13,710,058 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $14,559,390 in 2021, representing a decrease of $849,332 or 6%. However, revenue from core products and programs increased by $2,962,970 (or 28%) for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2021, when a one-off emergency-use N95 mask order of $3,812,302 completed in Q1 2021 is excluded.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 38% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 from 42% in the same period of 2021. The decrease in gross profit percentage is mainly as a result of higher shipping costs from China and inventory write downs in the current quarter.

  • The net loss attributable to iFabric's shareholders during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $158,915 ($0.005 per share basic and diluted) compared to net earnings attributable to shareholders of $2,166,533 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 ($0.078 per share, basic and $0.075 per share diluted). Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $528,053 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2,880,114 for the comparable period in 2021.

Complete Financial Statements are available on www.sedar.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter Ended June 30

Nine Months Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Revenue

5,238,900

4,155,829

13,710,058

14,559,390

Earnings from operations

411,218

759,275

206,167

2,342,131

Share based compensation

2,150

5,653

332,581

18,996

Adjusted EBITDA *(Note)

536,578

900,721

528,053

2,880,114

Net earnings before tax

484,383

854,556

64,520

2,734,178

Net earnings (loss) after tax attributable to shareholders

344,805

705,406

(158,915

)

2,166,533

Other comprehensive income (loss)

14,132

(68,795

)

102,409

(386,045

)

Total comprehensive earnings (loss)

360,469

643,445

(46,142

)

1,799,231

Net income (loss) per share - basic

0.012

0.024

(0.005

)

0.078

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

0.012

0.023

(0.005

)

0.075

*Note: Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share based compensation.

*USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this document do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, are not considered generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Where non-GAAP measures or terms are used, definitions are provided. The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide important information regarding the operational performance and related trends of the Company's business. In this document and in the Company's consolidated financial statements, unless otherwise noted, all financial data is prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance without the effects of (as applicable): current and deferred tax expense, finance costs, interest income, depreciation and amortization of plant assets, other gains and losses, impairment loss, share-based compensation and other non-recurring items. The Company adjusts for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and do not reflect its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be representative of net earnings from operations or an alternative measure to cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Net earnings attributable to owners of the Company, calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months

Nine months

For the period ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net earnings (loss) after tax attributable to shareholders

344,805

705,406

(158,915

)

2,166,533

Add (deduct):

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

1,532

6,834

10,364

18,743

Provision for income taxes

138,046

142,316

213,071

548,902

Share-based compensation

2,150

5,653

332,581

18,996

Amortization of deferred development costs

6,705

6,705

20,115

20,115

Depreciation of plant, property and equipment and right-of-use assets

30,629

21,584

76,566

63,565

Interest expense

12,711

12,223

34,271

43,260

Adjusted EBITDA

536,578

900,721

528,053

2,880,114

Add (deduct):

Share-based compensation

(2,150

)

(5,653

)

(332,581

)

(18,996

)

EBITDA

534,428

895,068

195,472

2,861,118


ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form dated December 23, 2020 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

Given the impacts of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine resulting in ongoing uncertainty, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine related impacts on the Company's business, operations and performance, (b) the Company's ability to mitigate such impacts; (c) credit, market, currency, operational, and liquidity risks generally; and (d) other risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO
Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com
Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711758/iFabric-Corp-Reports-Record-3rd-Quarter-Revenues

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.