iFabric Corp Announces Board of Director Changes

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric") (IFA.TO), today announced the following changes to its Board of Directors:

Dr. Mark Cochran, a Board member since May 2015, has been appointed Board Chair in the place of Dr Jeff Coyne.

Dr. Cochran currently serves as Executive Director at Johns Hopkins Healthcare Solutions, an operating division of Johns Hopkins Medicine/HealthCare. His professional experience spans the spectrum of the global health care value chain, including drug discovery, development, research and management, and venture capital initiatives. Dr. Cochran has held leadership positions in organizations such as Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute, MDS Capital Corp. and NeuroVentures. Dr. Cochran holds a doctoral degree in microbiology and immunology from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario; a master's degree in microbiology from the University of Guelph, Ontario, and a bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Cameron Groome has been appointed to the Board with effect from March 30, 2020.

Mr. Groome is currently the President and CEO of Microbix Biosystems Inc., a TSX listed company (symbol MBX on TSX). Before joining Microbix, he was CEO of Avivagen Inc. (symbol VIV on TSXV) and prior thereto was EVP of Bioniche Life Sciences Inc. (also TSX-listed). Before his operational roles, he headed the healthcare activities of two national investment dealers. Mr. Groome has more than 25 years of experience as a leader, executive, equity analyst, investment banker, and corporate advisor. He has also been a member of the Life Sciences Advisory Group of Global Affairs Canada and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University.

"I take this opportunity to express my warmest thanks to Jeff Coyne for the stellar service he provided as our Board Chair, after being appointed to this role in May 2011. It is also with great pleasure that I welcome Cameron to the Board of iFabric and Dr Cochran to his new role as Board Chair," said Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric. "These changes to our Board are in keeping with our goal of transforming iFabric into a key player in healthcare supply. Both Dr. Cochran and Mr. Groome bring a wealth of experience in managing medical and virology companies and I believe they will prove valuable assets in assisting iFabric in achieving its current strategic direction," concluded Hylton Karon.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp ww w .ifabriccorp.com currently has 26.2 million shares issued and outstanding. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products and accessories.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.





