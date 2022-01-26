If the Rams win a Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford is probably going to the Hall of Fame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Schwab
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    Lions quarterback
  • Eli Manning
    Eli Manning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Peyton Manning
    Peyton Manning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

There are eight quarterbacks in NFL history with 50,000 yards and at least one Super Bowl win. 

Tom Brady. Drew Brees. Peyton Manning. Brett Favre. Ben Roethlisberger. Eli Manning. Aaron Rodgers. John Elway. That's three Hall of Famers, four locks and Eli Manning. We've all heard the debate on Eli Manning's HOF candidacy by now, and he has a chance to make it eight-for-eight. 

Matthew Stafford is at 49,995 career yards, which is 12th all-time. He's five yards and two wins this postseason — both of those Los Angeles Rams games would come at home, too — from being in that group above. 

And ready or not, with two more Rams wins, get ready to start talking about Stafford as a Hall of Famer. Because it's hard to believe he wouldn't get in, based on history. 

Should Matthew Stafford be a Hall of Famer?

A lot of counting stats and a Super Bowl practically make you a Hall of Fame lock. On top of that, Stafford's case would be unique. 

First, let's keep going down the list of all-time passing yards. Joe Flacco has 41,269 yards, a Super Bowl ring and is unlikely to get any real Hall of Fame consideration. He has the most passing yards ever for a quarterback with a ring and no real Hall of Fame case. Russell Wilson has 37,059 yards, a ring and he has a chance for the Hall. Phil Simms is at 33,462 and not in the Hall. Everyone else with at least 30,000 yards and a ring is in. Stafford will get 60,000 yards with three more good seasons. He might reach 70,000. 

Stafford has about 50 percent more yards than Simms and he'll be just 34 next season. He'll lap Flacco too. If Stafford wins a championship, the only realistic comparison to Stafford in terms of a Hall of Fame argument would be Eli Manning. We'll see if Manning gets in, but it would be unprecedented if he didn't. 

It would also be unprecedented if Stafford didn't get in if he gets a Super Bowl. Especially since the first 12 seasons of his career would be entirely excused. 

Can Matthew Stafford win a Super Bowl in his first Rams season? (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Can Matthew Stafford win a Super Bowl in his first Rams season? (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Making the case for Stafford

It's not hard to figure out what would happen if the Rams win a Super Bowl this season, Stafford's first with the team. The narrative of Stafford's career would be that the Detroit Lions were entirely at fault. It's not entirely accurate. But Stafford making just one Pro Bowl and leading zero playoff wins would be blamed completely on a Lions franchise that has one playoff win since 1957. There's no need in fighting it. That would be how Stafford's career is viewed going forward, and we all know it. 

Stafford wouldn't be the only reason the Rams would win a Super Bowl either. Sean McVay is a fantastic coach (taking Jared Goff to a Super Bowl is aging very well), Aaron Donald might be a top-five all-time defensive player, and other guys like Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Whitworth, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd are blue-chip players. There's at least a couple future Hall of Famers in that group. 

But too much NFL analysis unfortunately begins and ends and quarterback. If the Rams win, many will simply give all the credit to Stafford and ignore the great teammates listed in the paragraph above. Again, that's just how it goes. Consider how many people cite quarterback wins as a real stat. 

The better question for Stafford is if he has a shot at the Hall of Fame without a title. He could reach 70,000 yards with about five more seasons, and that group is Brady, Brees, Peyton Manning and Favre. Stafford is also an attainable 77 touchdowns from 400 in his career, and that group is only eight names long. Counting stats always matter for Hall of Fame arguments. If Stafford never wins a title, he'll go in the Philip Rivers/Matt Ryan bin of players who might come up just short of the Hall despite ranking very high in some key categories. There's a lot on the line for Stafford these next two games. 

What probably won't be worth arguing is if Stafford makes the Hall of Fame if the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and then win Super Bowl LVI. He'll likely get the votes. Maybe there will be a nuanced discussion over the years that follow examining Stafford's role in why the Lions couldn't win one division title, why Stafford made only one Pro Bowl, and assigning proper credit to Stafford's Rams teammates and not just singularly crediting the quarterback. But probably not. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume

    NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1. During a bargaining session that lasted a little more than two hours at the Midtown Manhattan office of the Major League Baseball Players' Association, the union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the a

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could spend about a year describing the frantic two minutes that led to overtime between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night, when Kansas City rallied for a heart-pounding 42-36 victory to reach its fourth consecutive AFC title game. Or you could use two words: Patrick Mahomes. It didn't matter to him that the Bills had taken their first lead since the first quarter when Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis with a fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:54 left; Mahomes simply thr

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest

    Jon Vaughn's small blue-and-white camper has been parked outside the home of the University of Michigan's president since early October, and he says it won't be moving anytime soon. The former star running back for the university’s Wolverines football team says a $490 million settlement the school recently announced is not enough by itself to remedy the sexual abuse he and more than 1,000 other students say they suffered at the hands of the university's late sports doctor Robert Anderson. “We’ve

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Émilie Castonguay's player-first approach key to winning culture in Vancouver

    The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Victor Cui, co-founder of MMA's One Championship, named Elks president and CEO

    EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical

  • Blues' Justin Faulk says he's not looking forward to going to Canada

    "I’m not looking forward to going to Canada one bit."

  • Siakam on Raptors’ near-comeback vs. Portland: ‘I’m super proud of the guys’

    Pascal Siakam conceded that the Raptors lacked energy in the loss to the Trail Blazers, but he highlighted his pride on the team’s positivity and competitive levels even in a tough, fan-less game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush for the postseason by activating outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve. These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Green Bay made room for them on the roster by releas