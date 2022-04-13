If NFL doesn't hammer Washington now, it raises specter of wider misconduct

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Owens
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Commanders
    Washington Commanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Daniel Snyder's immunity from the NFL appears to know no bounds.

We'll find out soon enough how far it extends.

A letter from U.S. Congress to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday levies outrageous allegations of fraud committed by Snyder's Washington Commanders against ticket holders and fellow NFL franchises. It repeatedly references the term "juice," alleges the use of two sets of books and reads more like a scripted Tony Soprano scheme to bilk a New Jersey hardware store than the alleged realities of a multi-billion dollar business.

The stakes involved are also befitting of mid-level gangster lore. Per the allegations made by a longtime team sales executive, Snyder and his executive cronies schemed, misled and roadblocked their way into an extra $5 million of ill-gotten funds from ticket holders over the course of roughly 15 years — relative petty cash in the coffers of a $4.2 billion franchise.

That tally doesn't include the ticket revenue allegedly withheld by the franchise in order to short league partners of their contractually obligated cut. But that too is a pittance in the grand view of the NFL business. The alleged details are laid out in candid fashion by former vice president of sales and customer service Jason Friedman, who provided his testimony to Congress. The Commanders denied the allegations when they leaked last week and accused anyone leveling them of "perjury."

The financial rewards of the alleged scheme are laughable. The consequences if the allegations are true should be anything but. The NFL's response will be telling.

Failing to bring the hammer on Daniel Snyder and Washington in light of the Congressional letter to the FTC would be an uncomfortable tell on the NFL. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)
Failing to bring the hammer on Daniel Snyder and Washington in light of the Congressional letter to the FTC would be an uncomfortable tell on the NFL. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

How will the NFL respond?

This isn't to suggest that these are the worst allegations Snyder's faced.

No, that vile prize belongs to his oversight of a toxic workplace culture that included the reported sharing of topless photos of team cheerleaders between exiled NFL coach Jon Gruden and former Washington team executive Bruce Allen. It includes 42 former female employees accusing various team executives including Snyder of sexual harassment and misconduct. It includes ex-cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby accusing Snyder directly of asking her to "go upstairs and get to know" one of his friends during a team charity event in 2004, an allegation that Snyder denied.

An alleged $5 million-plus fraud scheme pales in comparison. But stealing from league partners and fans is a bright line. Anything short of the hammer from the NFL will prove damning for the league if the allegations are true. Meanwhile, history suggests that Snyder very well could skate once again.

Snyder's history of escaping consequences

Snyder's track record is long. It's unfortunate. And that's without considering his complete mismanagement of a once-proud franchise that won three Super Bowls before he took over in 1999 and has produced a grand total of two playoff victories since. Completely independent of his alleged and acknowledged misconduct, Snyder's reign is one based on incompetence and failure that's transformed the team's tickets from the most coveted in the league to easy access.

Snyder's an embarrassment to the NFL. So far, the league has done little to stand in his way.

Take, for instance, the previously noted workplace misconduct scandal. A Washington Post report detailing the allegations sparked a months-long NFL investigation into the franchise. The probe spearheaded by attorney Beth Wilkinson resulted in zero pages of written documentation of its findings. No, the NFL instead insisted that Wilkinson present an oral account of her probe to the league, leaving no paper trail for journalists or otherwise to peruse.

The consequences of that investigation? A $10 million fine of a $4.2 billion football franchise and 10 recommendations for improvement. Snyder also agreed to temporarily relinquish oversight of the team's operations — to his wife, Tanya. Attorneys for 40 of the women who alleged misconduct described the NFL's response as "truly outrageous."

That was in July 2021. Four months later, the Gruden scandal landed. The Las Vegas Raiders football coach resigned midseason after the New York Time exposed racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language he used in emails with Allen — in addition to the cheerleader pics. As it turns out, those emails were part of the league's investigation into the then-Washington Football Team's workplace culture. They were reportedly part of a trove of 650,000 emails that included investigation.

What don't we know from the NFL's investigation?

To this day, the content of those outstanding emails remains obscured from the public. Meanwhile, whomever leaked Gruden's emails to the Times remains a mystery. While Gruden's emails were appalling and his ouster from the league appropriate, the lack of transparency has naturally resulted in speculation over what secrets have yet to be exposed, what motivated the Gruden email leaks and what Snyder might know that wasn't publicly disclosed.

Washington's workplace misconduct scandal is what prompted Congress to look into the Commanders to begin with. Apparently dissatisfied with the NFL's slap on the wrist and lack of transparency, the government sought answers on the serious accusations for itself. It wasn't looking for allegations of financial impropriety when it started its probe. But it sure found them.

Now the NFL will be forced once again to respond to alleged misdeeds in D.C. It came up with the following statement from league spokesman Brian McCarthy after Tuesday's letter from Congress:

“We continue to cooperate with the Oversight Committee and have provided more than 210,000 pages of documents. The NFL has engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White to review the serious matters raised by the committee.”

But that's not the answer that matters. What matters is the NFL's response when Congress' investigation concludes. And if the allegations prove true, the NFL needs to do better than its $10 million fine it levied last July. Anything short of serious consequences for Snyder would prompt more questions about what wasn't made public from last year's NFL investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reds president to fans who want them to sell the team: ‘Where are you going to go?’

    Any sale of the team, Reds president Phil Castellini said Tuesday, would result in the team leaving Cincinnati.

  • Ex-NFL quarterback believes this could be a ‘franchise-altering’ draft for the Chiefs

    This draft could change the Chiefs’ trajectory for the next five years, the ESPN analyst said.

  • Looming Prairie blizzard prompts school closures, cancelled flights, NHL game

    WINNIPEG — School, flights and even an NHL hockey game have been cancelled in part of the Prairies as people prepare for a storm that Environment Canada says could be the "worst blizzard in decades." The weather agency says 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in southeastern Saskatchewan and most of southern Manitoba by Friday, with accompanying winds of up to 70 km/h. RCMP say it will close all major highways in southern Manitoba around midnight or when it begins to snow and warns

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Adrian Griffin shares strategies for defending 76ers

    Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin shared what his mindset was filling in for Nick Nurse in the regular-season finale, what his job will be like before the playoffs start, and some early game-planning ideas for the Philadelphia 76ers. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.