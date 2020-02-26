Cowboys expected to move on from Jason Witten this offseason

Jason Witten's time with the Cowboys may have come to an end. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have quite a bit to deal with this offseason. Agreeing to a new deal with Dak Prescott and figuring out what to do with Amari Cooper should top the team’s list.

But where does that leave tight end Jason Witten? From the sound of it, the Cowboys have already made their decision on Witten, and some fans might be disappointed.

The expectation is that Witten will not return to the Cowboys in 2020, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Witten, 37, has expressed his desire to continue playing, but knows he’ll have to consider going to another team.

Can Jason Witten help another team?

After a one-year retirement, Witten returned in 2019 and turned in a solid season. He hauled in 63 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He’s no longer at his peak, but those numbers are similar to the ones Witten put up in 2017. He saw some decline after his year away from football, but it wasn’t a steep drop-off.

Given that Witten can still contribute, he should be able to latch on with another team in the offseason. It won’t look the same, but Witten will probably still put up his usual 3-to-6 touchdowns regardless of the uniform he’s wearing in 2020.

