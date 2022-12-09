If Dan Snyder was involved in leaking Jon Gruden emails, it could lead to his downfall as Commanders owner

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·7 min read

Back in October 2021, when the world was digesting the emails of former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and getting intimately acquainted with the opinions he shared when most people weren’t listening (or reading), conspiracy theories were flying in every direction. Someone had leaked sensitive materials from an NFL investigation — with the clear intent of achieving some goal — and now everyone had a hypothesis.

Some pointed a finger at NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who had been the subject of one of Gruden’s derogatory screeds sent to then-Washington team president Bruce Allen. Others surmised that it was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or one of his charges at the league office, looking to make an example of Gruden for a string of racist, homophobic and misogynistic messages to Allen. Still others suggested that it might have been Allen himself, theorizing that he’d been so thoroughly burned by Washington team owner Dan Snyder, he’d sacrifice the reputation of Gruden just to turn the heat up on his former boss.

Publicly, everyone denied having anything to do with it. But privately? Well, it turns out there was a pretty significant accusation by the NFL. One that appeared to put the onus for the leaks onto the Washington franchise. An allegation that, if true, would mean that the person most responsible for Dan Snyder’s downfall is the person we suspected all along.

Dan Snyder.

What is Snyder's connection to the Gruden emails?

Washington Commanders team co-owner Dan Snyder (right) was the focus of the U.S. House&#39;s scathing report released Thursday on the team&#39;s toxic culture. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Washington Commanders team co-owner Dan Snyder (right) was the focus of the U.S. House's scathing report released Thursday on the team's toxic culture. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Thursday’s revelations from a 79-page congressional report certainly did nothing to diminish that belief, with the House Oversight Committee publishing findings that got right to the point in the title of the document: “Conduct Detrimental: How the NFL and the Washington Commanders Covered Up Decades of Sexual Misconduct.” It contained a multitude of allegations that walk the reader right into Snyder’s office and then proceeds to empty all the garbage cans on his desk.

The report is most appropriately summed up by this paragraph contained within it: “The results of the Committee’s investigation, as laid out in this report, are clear: sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct pervaded the workplace at the Washington Commanders and were perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled by the Team’s owner.”

You really can’t get anymore clear than that. But while there is plenty to parse through here, one nugget buried on page 42 should be of particular interest. It goes all the way back to those Gruden emails, which can arguably be described as the crack that eventually led to Snyder’s crumbling ownership reign. Because one of the undeniable truths of this entire mess for Snyder was that in the late summer of 2021, he appeared to be on the verge of once again surviving another investigation and the umpteenth round of intense scrutiny and criticism.

Then the Gruden emails leaked in October and everything changed.

Gruden was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Threats of litigation began to percolate. The NFL and Snyder were forced into yet another internal investigation. Then Congress came through the door, opening up the floor and microphones for anyone and everyone with dirt or allegations against Snyder, the NFL and the Washington franchise.

You could argue that the person who leaked those emails ultimately took a heated spotlight on Snyder and then dialed it up to an intensity only found on the surface of the sun. It's a reality that made Thursday all the more interesting when the NFL’s opinion on the matter was ultimately aired out. From the report came an exchange with Bruce Allen in which he alleges the league did point a finger when it came to the email leak. Specifically, Allen noted something allegedly shared with him by the league’s special counsel for investigations, Lisa Friel, when Allen complained about his emails ending up in the hands of journalists.

From a portion of Allen’s deposition in the report: “I said, ‘Well, who in the hell is giving my emails to The Wall Street Journal? Why don’t I — I’m the only person that doesn’t have my own emails. Why?’ And she went on to say, ‘We didn’t do it at the league office. It came out of their side.’”

Asked who Friel was referring to when she said “their side,” Allen replied, “She’s pointing a finger at the team.”

Two things are worth noting here for a moment. First off, it’s still an allegation from a league office that has repeatedly deflected culpability or blame for a number of things tied to Snyder or investigations into his franchise. Secondly, Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder denied that she or her husband had anything to do with the leaked emails when she met with Goodell and owners at a league meeting following the Gruden revelations.

It’s still just Allen testifying to an allegation that Friel made to him and there is no mention of evidence that was furnished to back it up. That said, it’s one hell of a wild allegation, if only for the fact that it stimulated total legal chaos for Snyder in the aftermath. Should he eventually sell his team, those leaked emails should be remembered as arguably the most significant turning point in the effort to get Snyder out of the league.

The idea that Snyder’s own franchise might have been behind the leak — which is essentially a tacit suggestion that Snyder himself was a part of it — is remarkable.

Leaked emails could ultimately lead to Snyder's downfall

It would basically paint Dan Snyder in the role of Viktor Tupolev, the Russian naval commander who accidentally sunk his own submarine in the movie "The Hunt for Red October." Tupolev chased down his former mentor, Marko Ramius, and fired a torpedo to send his friend to the bottom of the ocean, only to watch that same torpedo circle back and destroy his submarine as one of his officers pronounced, “You arrogant ass. You’ve killed us.”

The moment was a classic plot twist of vengeance. And it would be for Snyder, too.

Is it believable? That’s hard to say. The report itself — not to mention decades of journalistic reporting on Snyder — have certainly suggested that the Washington owner isn’t afraid to engage in fights or score-settling. And in the case of the Gruden emails, there’s no denying that Snyder did try to use them against Allen on at least one occasion long before they popped up in newspapers.

Lest anyone forget, some of those Gruden emails sent to Allen were exhibits in a defamation case brought by Snyder against a media company based in India. During the course of that litigation, Snyder sought to prove that Allen took part in leaking information to the media. To make that case, his lawyers filed exhibits that included some of the emails between Gruden and Allen, as well as between Allen and other media members. While the emails didn’t identify Gruden by name, instead calling him an ESPN “personality,” their inclusion in the case occurred in June of 2021. Those same emails, which Snyder and his lawyers clearly had in their possession, ultimately ended up in the hands of reporters at the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Whether there are breadcrumbs between the two has not been proven. Nor is there evidence that this is why Friel was pointing at the team as the source of the leaks. However the leaks happened, the fallout is the real story at this point.

That part is less conjecture. It can be measured in not only Thursday’s congressional report, but the litigation brought by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, the forthcoming investigation from Mary Jo White (which will be the third significant probe into Snyder and his franchise), the Gruden lawsuit against the NFL, and potentially other pieces of litigation yet to be revealed.

At the center of them all? Vengeance, power and Dan Snyder.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

    MONTREAL — In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Koné was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp. A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. While a new adventure awaits Koné in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team. "I've always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Why the Oilers should acquire Max Domi to fill their Evander Kane void

    Domi, who inked a one-year deal with Chicago this summer, is likely to be moved before the deadline. The Oilers should jump on him now.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike

    Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets' 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here." Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Raptors' VanVleet: Instagram purge had nothing to do with his recent shooting slump

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o