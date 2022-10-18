If a Utah football player really was offered $1 million to transfer, it's cause for celebration, not concern

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·5 min read

The athletic director at the University of Utah, Mark Harlan, told Sports Illustrated this week that a Utes football player was contacted by an NIL collective associated with another school and offered “about a million dollars” to transfer.

Collectives are booster and business-driven entities that have sprung up to offer Name, Image and Likeness money to college athletes. While schools can’t officially offer a player anything, a private collective can — i.e. come to our favorite school and we’ll give you x-amount in “endorsement” money. It’s a work-around.

It comes on the heels of an ESPN report that Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was offered $600,000 to transfer to one school and $300,000 to go to another.

Neither Flowers nor the unnamed Utah player actually transferred. They chose to stay put, valuing their schools above money. That is actually a sign that everything is fine, not that the world is melting down, as College Sports Inc. would, once again, have you believe.

Are boosters from another school trying to lure a Utah football player to transfer? If so, it&#39;s not the end of the world. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Are boosters from another school trying to lure a Utah football player to transfer? If so, it's not the end of the world. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Utah, Boston College and the sport as a whole expressed everything from concern to frustration over these offers to transfer.

It’s the latest for a sport whose leadership is currently lobbying Congress in the hopes that the United States government will determine that actual United States citizens (the players) should be limited from 100-percent legal business opportunities because other people (the coaches) think it might make their (well-paid) jobs more challenging.

It is always worth remembering that these players are neither employees nor under contract to their schools.

College coaches and leaders have dubbed these offers as “inducements” and called it “tampering.”

A clear mind would see it as something else — a cause for celebration. A college kid being offered life-changing money is a great thing, not a problem in need of federal regulation.

Exactly what kind of person, and what kind of industry, would villainize another person after finding out that someone wants to pay them a million dollars to do something? Exactly how selfish and/or paternalistic does someone have to be to think that a person shouldn’t have the right to know of such an opportunity because, well, just because.

College athletics is a recurring exercise in Chicken Littleism. The egomaniacal groupthink is breathtaking. You have to give them credit though, they never waver and never retreat no matter how many times they are told and proven wrong.

This is the same group that opposed player stipends, academic awards, transfers, NIL opportunities and pretty much everything else. Each one of these was supposed to ruin college sports and destroy interest in the games. (At the same time, conference realignment has caused exponentially more havoc).

NCAA lawyers once actually argued — all the way to the Supreme Court — that allowing athletes to receive monetary academic awards would make fans see college football as a professional “minor league” and since professional minor leagues have very few fans, interest would plummet.

The Supreme Court, among other courts, laughed at that, noting in the 9-0 decision in Alston v. NCAA that “nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate.”

And yet college coaches and administrators took that loss and that scolding and just found a new boogeyman — someone might offer one of their players a better deal.

As for the fan interest, some 11.6 million people tuned in for the Alabama-Tennessee on Saturday, the third such 10-million plus viewership game already this season. (As recently as 2019, just a single game prior to the playoffs cracked the 10 million mark.)

No one cared about the transfers, NIL deals, stipend money and academic award cash on both teams, let alone Alabama quarterback Bryce Young actually starring in Dr. Pepper commercials that aired during the game.

The sport is booming despite everyone’s past concerns and fears. Attendance is expected to be up nationally for the first time in seven years. Leagues are signing billion-dollar plus television deals, which means networks are betting on the sport getting increasingly popular. Coaching salaries rose 15.3 percent year over year, according to USA Today. The playoff is about to be expanded and even more lucrative.

And yet … there is always “concern.”

Right now they are obsessed with “tampering”, which is an interesting way to frame it.

If someone wanted to let you know that they’ll pay you a million dollars to do the same job you are currently doing, would you want your boss to collude with the other boss to prevent you from even hearing about it?

Well, you aren’t a college coach or administrator, apparently.

College sports needs to get over it and allow NIL collectives to run their course. There is no need for regulation. There is no need for guardrails. Let the free market be the free market. Money has always dominated college sports. It was just the use of passive booster dollars — hiring better coaches, building more opulent facilities, etc. — rather than the current direct booster dollars going right to a player.

Besides, there is no earthly way to stop this. Someone from one school’s unofficial collective let it be known to another person that they were interested in paying them? Is the NCAA going to tap every phone in the country to try to stop that?

This is America. This is capitalism. If you hate someone for making money, or are determined to stop someone from making money, then it says more about you than them.

The coaches need to get out of their feelings and stop trying to control everything and everyone. Change is hard but everyone in college sports makes enough to afford a therapist to help them through it.

Just like the last existential threat, everything is fine. Business is booming.

This time for everyone.

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.