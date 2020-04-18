iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at iEnergizer's (LON:IBPO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 40% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study iEnergizer's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for iEnergizer

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for iEnergizer is:

27% = US$36m ÷ US$135m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.27.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

iEnergizer's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that iEnergizer has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, iEnergizer's considerable five year net income growth of 27% was to be expected.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared iEnergizer's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 22%.

AIM:IBPO Past Earnings Growth April 18th 2020

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about iEnergizer's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is iEnergizer Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 76% (implying that it keeps only 24% of profits) for iEnergizer suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, iEnergizer has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that iEnergizer's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign.

Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of iEnergizer's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.





If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.