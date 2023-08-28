The idyllic Greek island which inspired the apocalypse

Patmos is tricky to reach but worth the effort - Getty

The young man jangling the keys at Billis Rentals is persistent. Once again, he gestures at the silver-white moped with the helmet balanced on the seat – and urges me to take it out for a test-ride. I don’t mind his continued attempts at up-selling. It is a sleepy morning in one of the closing weeks of the summer. I would probably be trying the same sales tactic.

And he is beginning to persuade me. I stare outside, at the afternoon sun dancing on the Skala waterfront, and, for a moment, ponder whether buzzing around a Greek island on one of these nasal-engined wasps of the road is actually a romantic notion – rather than the clichéd noise pollutant I have long considered it to be. But no. I have travelled here for calm, for a slow style of relaxation. And I can be determined too. “Just the bicycle,” I reply, politely, but firmly. He shrugs. “OK,” he says. “But it’s very hilly here. Very hilly.”

Yes. I’ve noticed. The first flashing-light giveaway was that I came in by boat. Too grand of gradient and too small of scale to host a runway, Patmos does not have a commercial airport. It has cost me an extra day to reach it – a 24-hour surcharge that I would not have had to pay had I opted for one of the better connected Aegean islands – Rhodes, or Crete.

Instead, my journey has been – appropriately for Greece – an odyssey. A flight to Kos. An overnight stay in its capital. A morning ferry easing out of its port, and taking its sweet time to chug between the scattered shards of the Dodecanese archipelago – a grazing of the underbelly of Pserimos; a short flirtation with the yachts fluttering their sails beguilingly in the harbour on Kalymnos; a similarly brief encounter with Lakki on Leros.

Why, I ask myself – as, after four hours aboard, I watch Skala (Patmos’s only proper dock) drift into focus – should I increase my speed now that I have arrived? Getting here has been a wholly unhurried process. Urgency at this juncture would just be incongruous.

Skala, the island’s only proper dock - Getty

Metres up from the quayside, the Skala Hotel is equally uninterested in raising the general heart-rate. It cannot even be bothered to think of a name which distinguishes its accommodation from the wider town. It is one of those uncomplicated Greek three-stars that delivers the basics without fuss – rooms that are small but clean, a door ajar onto a sliver of a balcony from which the sea can be seen, lifting its pale blue head between the white walls of the buildings on the front. There is a discreet courtyard too, with a little pool in its midst and bougainvillea massed around its edges; a breakfast service that drops the usual baskets of soft white bread next to bowls of reliably thick yoghurt and amber jars of honey – and leaves you to get on with it. It will – I decide immediately – do nicely.

It all feels a universe removed from the grim headlines of our current times. The world may be wriggling in discomfort at present – war in Europe, wildfires at the heart of the main holiday season, climate change an ogre on the march. But on Patmos, life goes on.

Little seems to trouble Patmos - Getty

It is only on my second morning that I can rouse myself from my indolence. And I soon realise that, if I want to move around the island at a glacial pace, the landscape will be delighted to assist me. I can hear the moped salesman’s voice – but only just, above the throbbing of the blood in my temples – as I pedal out of Skala, inland, and undeniably upwards. The ribbon of tarmac that meanders away from the port is defiantly tangled, turning in on itself again and again, back and forth, back and forth. Pine trees crowd around it instantly, and the air cools in reply, though not enough to prevent sweat from rolling into my eyes. Yet I persevere. I am not the first person to do battle with this slope.

Not even close – even if the name “Apokalypsi”, printed on the sign on the outskirts of the village, seems a worrying sort of greeting for those who slog their way up from the town. Pilgrims have done this for centuries, of course – most following the rubble-strewn path that forges up from the harbour, ignoring the road’s curves to aim arrow-straight at the main event. And there it is on the hillside, after half an hour’s trudging. The last hurrah. The day of judgement. The end of the world. Or, at least, a perception of it – the cave where the Apocalypse was envisaged, sketched, and recorded for future generations.

Greece’s many islands are famous for many reasons. Ithaca is the mythological home of the warrior Odysseus. Crete had its Minotaur. Rhodes had its Colossus (the vast statue of the Greek sun god Helios which stood as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World). Mykonos has its bars and 21st-century chic. Santorini has its sheer caldera cliffs, plunging to volcanic depths. And Patmos? Patmos has St John the Divine, the Book of Revelation, and the lonely cave where said scholar purportedly wrote it, in around 95AD.

“Then the lamb broke open the fourth seal... I looked, and there was a pale-coloured horse. Its rider was named Death, and Hades followed close behind. They were given authority over a quarter of the earth, to kill by means of war, famine, disease and wild animals.”

It is, however much credence you choose to give it, gloriously dramatic stuff.

The small church that guards the cave - Getty

Debate has raged over whether its author – who, traditionally, received celestial visions of mankind’s demise, and put them to parchment – was the John of the Twelve Apostles, or a later figure with the same name. But whoever he was, the final book of the Bible has plenty of passages which read like a horror-film script. Standing in front of the small church since built around the cave (a mosaic above the entrance shows the prophet in question, caught in his latest trance), I wonder what strangeness is waiting for me inside.

The answer – of course – is no strangeness at all. An Orthodox priest, heavily robed and bearded, opens the door onto a scene that will be unremarkable to anyone who has spent time in Greece. The picture within is wholly as you would expect of a religious institution in this devout country. Living rock hangs low over a space crammed with icons and candle-stands; the room is thick with an aroma that mingles the contrails of incense and melted wax with that earthy dampness of subterranean chambers. It is familiar; reassuring, even. I emerge back into the daylight, to a view of Skala that soothes the soul.

Orthodox priests stroll the quiet streets - Getty

Perhaps John the Divine admired the same vista; relished the same comforting emotion. For 95AD was a time of crisis, oddly in step with 2023. Indeed, it rings as a weird echo of very recent history. It was a year when Rome fell victim to an epidemic (of malaria), and felt the will of an autocrat determined to use it as his personal plaything – Domitian expanding the powers of the emperor at the expense of the Senate. Hidden in his cave, the writer (who reputedly fled to Patmos as Domitian tightened the persecution of Christians within his realm) must have felt a certain relief, even as dire tidings dripped from his pen.

Nineteen centuries on, Patmos is still a sanctuary. If there has ever been a disturbance in Skala, you would not know it. Not by the harbour, where Mermaids serves its meals – grilled fish, newly plucked from the adjacent waves; plumply stuffed vine leaves and dishes of gloopy tzatziki – with that pragmatic capability of Greek tavernas, wipe-down covers on the all-weather plastic tables, earthenware jugs of unlabelled local wine on tap.

Nor in Kampos, three miles to the north – one of the only other “centres” of humanity on an island where the population barely scrapes 3,000. Here, a narrow beach smiles at the Aegean, a few parasols pushed into the sand. The meagre cluster of buildings does nothing to intrude on the fields and olive trees that stretch away behind, agriculture ticking along with no time for tourism. I divide my afternoons between this under-acknowledged cove and similar sun-traps on the east coast – Agriolivadi Beach, deserted but for a single restaurant; seafront hamlet Grikos, which throws out a few more options for lunch; Petra Beach, a little further south, its titular rock crag rising above the pebbles.

The Chora, topped by the Monastery of St John the Theologian - Getty

There are, though, further reasons to explore inland. To describe Chora as the “capital city” is both accurate and a misdirection – for there is nothing metropolitan about this medieval citadel. Cycling up again, I am drawn to the sight of three stone windmills on the ridgeline. They are squat structures of the type which fill Instagram feeds on Mykonos – yet are somehow sturdier, obstinately turning their paddles in the breeze, as if it is a long-past century, and Patmos still relies on their endeavour. Above them, the Monastery of St John the Theologian makes rather more of the island’s biblical heritage than the cave down the slope – a giant 11th century architectural statement that is listed as a Unesco World Heritage site (a “fine monastic complex, [that] dominates the island”).

In its solidity – it is more castle than church – it lets slip that, for all its isolation, Patmos has indeed witnessed fire and fear; the various invasions by Venetian and Ottoman forces which necessitated a defensible place set back from the sea. But there is no such turmoil on the day I pedal by. Just a maze of alleys that fans out behind the monastery – artists’ workshops with doors open onto the street, cats dozing on walls. I follow the labyrinth to its core, where a small square presents a bubble of Patmos at play – restaurant-bar Astivi, with its tables laid out on the flagstones, and a pair of local families chatting over drinks.

Nineteen centuries on, Patmos is still a sanctuary - Getty

Away to the south, Patmos comes to a head at 883ft (269m), where the Profitis Ilias chapel crowns the hilltop. I can see it as I approach, the evening light slanting into its whitewashed brickwork. Though it might just as equally be a mirage – the “road” up to it is so aggressively steep that I have to climb off the bike. Again, I can hear the voice of the salesman – suddenly sage in his advice – as I walk and push onwards. A dusty hire-car passes me as I plod – a baffled glance through the window asking questions of my sanity.

They are still there when I reach the summit about 10 minutes later – a French couple in their mid-Fifties. We peer into the chapel together, then sit down on rounded boulders to admire the sunset, talking in franglais. Parisians, they have come to the island looking to escape from “it all”. I do not ask what their “all” is. It seems rude to enquire further – and it doesn’t really matter. Slowly, the Aegean becomes an orange canvas far below our feet, then fades to a gentle gold. Up here, at this hour, the world looks a great deal less sinister.

