IDW to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, NJ & LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that, on Monday, June 15, 2020, it will report financial results for its second fiscal quarter, the three months ended April 30, 2020, and provide updates on business operations at each of its three divisions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern on June 15, 2020.

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the ‘IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 22, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13702673. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Investor Contact:

IDW Media

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

ezra@idwmh.com

