IDW Media Names Nachie Marsham Publisher; Was Executive Editor Of Disney Publishing Worldwide

IDW Media has named Nachie Marsham, the former executive editor at Disney Publishing Worldwide, as publisher of its subsidiary IDW Publishing, a leader in comic books, graphic novels, art books, trade paperbacks and tabletop games.

Marsham will oversee the publisher’s strategic business units, integrating cross-platform programs, establishing growth initiatives with partners, broadening customer experiences and expanding IDW’s extensive IP portfolio.

He previously led the editorial teams at Disney Publishing, collaborating with various creative divisions of The Walt Disney Company, working on books that included original and extension content for a variety of franchises and on new IP development for best-selling series. In 2018, he headed Disney’s Marvel Press imprint.

Prior to Disney, he worked in editorial at DC Comics and Wizard Entertainment.

“We’re honored to have Nachie onboard the IDW ship as he is a champion for novel storytelling and has an unequaled passion for this industry,” said IDW CEO Ezra Rosensaft.

“Working collaboratively to create powerful stories has always been my passion,” Masham said. “IDW is home to some of the most beloved IP in the business and I couldn’t be more excited to join them in furthering these stories and expanding their creative direction across all platforms.”

Separately, Veronica Brooks is being promoted from IDW senior director to vice president of Creative Affairs where she will work across IDW Entertainment and IDW Publishing, alongside Marsham, on strategy and creative development of IDW’s IP library, as well as IP from new creators.

IDW Publishing imprints include Top Shelf Productions, Artist’s Editions, EuroComics, The Library of American Comics, Sunday Press, and Yoe! Books.

IDW Entertainment develops content, from series and features to interactive experiences, based on its sister company’s IP catalog as well as third party content. Since launching in 2013, it’s delivered multiple seasons of Wynonna Earp, which debuted on SYFY in the U.S, Spike TV in the U.K. and Australia, and Netflix globally. In association with High Park Entertainment, it produced the Netflix series October Faction, an adaptation of the IDW Publishing comic book series by Steve Niles. It alsoproduced the Netflix series adaptation of comic book Locke & Key by Joe Hill.

