IDT Corporation to Present at Sidoti December Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

NEWARK, NJ, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, today announced that Marcelo Fischer, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mr. Fischer’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM ET followed by 1x1 meetings with investors. 

Mr. Fischer’s presentation will include an overview of the company’s operations, strategy and financial results through the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.

Those who wish to participate can register for the presentation live stream here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_epeJB-HLQVioOz5Eg2toFQ. This link to the live stream and IDT’s presentation deck will also be available on the investor relations pages of the IDT Corporation website. Interested investors can register for the Sidoti conference here:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_88843/conference_register.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to contact and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international remittance, IDT Digital Payments and BOSS Revolution international calling services make sending money, paying for products and services, and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone’s communications-as-a-service solutions provide businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

