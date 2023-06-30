Idris Elba's New Series Hijack Has Officially Launched – Here’s All You Need To Know

Idris Elba in Hijack

If you’re looking for a new TV series to sink your teeth into, then you’re in luck as Hijack has officially started streaming.

Starring Idris Elba as a hot shot corporate negotiator, the new thriller follows the leading man who finds himself on a hijacked airplane.

Here’s what you need to know about Hijack as it makes its debut.

What is Hijack on Apple TV+ about?



Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane on a seven-hour flight to London, and the authorities on the ground who are left scrambling for answers.

The new show, which is told in real time, is created by Lupin and Criminal co-creator George Kay and director Jim Field Smith.

“There’s no mystery about what it’s about,” Idris told British GQ in a recent interview.

“It’s a man on a plane, the plane gets hijacked. That’s it. And this guy has something to do with it. That’s what you see from the poster.

“And I really enjoyed unpacking that, and throwing that against the wall, and taking the audience on just a different experience — that’s a very well-told story.

“We understand the perils of a hijacking, even if we’ve not been through it. But this is told from a perspective of: What would you do?”

Who is in the cast of Hijack?

The cast and crew of Hijack at the world premiere of Hijack at BFI Southbank on June 27

Luther’s very own Idris Elba takes on the lead role in Hijack, playing Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world.

In the series, Sam needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers, but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Shedding light on his character, Idris recently told Variety: “I wanted him to be vulnerable and a bit like, you know, an unusual hero.”

Archie Panjabi (Life On Mars, The Good Wife) has been cast as Zahra Gahfoor, a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

The series also stars Christine Adams (Batman Begins, Black Lightening) as Marsha Smith-Nelson, and Max Beesley (Bodies, Homeland) as DI Daniel Farrell.

Eve Myles (Belonging, Torchwood) plays Alice Sinclair, Neil Maskell (Kill List) assumes the role of Jasper Britton, and Aimee Kelly (Sket, Wolfblood) also stars.

How many Hijack episodes are there and when does it air?

There are seven episodes of Hijack in total. The first two episodes launched on Apple TV + on June 28.

New episodes will air every Wednesday through until August 2.

Is there a trailer for Hijack?

Hijack is streaming now on Apple TV+.

