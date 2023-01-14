Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complimenting Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan

Kimberlee Speakman
·2 min read
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci)
Idris Elba is starting 2023 with a dapper look and his wife close to his side.

The actor, 50, and his wife Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday, when they wore outfits that complimented each other.

For the night out, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx tie.

Sabrina, 33, meanwhile donned a turquoise and orange patterned leather dress with a tie at the front. She paired the outfit with white leather tie-up high-heel boots and a matching white leather purse.

Others spotted at the event include Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White, Emily in Paris star Jeremy O. Harris, Rapper Ghali, K-Pop musician Kai and Los Angeles Rams player Jalen Ramsey.

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
The Suicide Squad actor and his wife have been known to step out at various style events throughout the past year.

In December, the duo attended the 36th Footwear News Achievement Awards, a.k.a. the "Shoe Oscars" in New York City.

There, Idris presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to famed shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

For that event, Idris donned a dapper black suit with a stitched white lining, while Sabrina wowed in a long-sleeved, high-neck, sheer brown dress, finishing the show-stopping look in matching stilettos.

The couple began dating in early 2017 and got engaged a year later at an East London screening of his movie Yardie in February 2018. They then tied the knot in April 2019 at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Idris and Sabrina previously opened up to PEOPLE about how being married doesn't come without its challenges during a chat about the second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom in 2021.

"It's not 100% easy to work with someone you're in a relationship with," Sabrina said at the time. "But I feel like we've definitely sort of found our way. Now we get to sort of build dreams together and see what that looks like."

Idris added that when it comes to any disagreements, "there's no hard, fast rule how to navigate that."

"Everyday sort of squabbles, you just differ and move on. I think never losing sight of the fact that it's a journey is really important," he said. "When you're swimming, you don't look up to count the laps, because you get tired very quickly. It's a bit like that with marriage. I love anniversaries, but I don't want to count the years."

