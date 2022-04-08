Idris Elba Used to Sell Weed to Dave Chappelle to Help Pay for Acting Dream

Idris Elba took drastic measures to fund his acting dream.

On Friday's episode of The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star, 49, said that selling weed was one of the "odd jobs" he did in order to make money. And of one his clients was famed comedian Dave Chappelle.

"I went to a performing arts college and did two years of everything –– scene painting, a little ballet, a little contemporary dance," Elba says of the earlier days of his acting career in London. "I came out and basically went straight into work."

However, things changed –– and not for the better –– when he moved to America.

"It just all fell flat on its face very quickly for about four years," he adds. "In that time period, I did a lot of things that I'm not proud of. But I did a lot of the things."

He then confesses, "I used to sell weed. It wasn't [legal] back then. I did that for a little bit just to pay the way."

During that time he also worked as a DJ and a doorman at a comedy club "which is fascinating now. When I meet the comedians you kind of remember the cool English guy with the funny accent and the little hair."

"Dave Chappelle remembers me 'cause he used to buy weed from me," Elba says. "Anyway, moving on. But yeah, I did all kinds of things, to be honest."

Now, Elba says he's ready to move on from acting and focus on music.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair for the magazine's 2022 Hollywood Issue, the star said he hopes to "lean away from the acting work" to dedicate his full attention to music-making in the coming years.

"Some may think, 'Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music's s---.' I've dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I'm at peace and I've chosen: This is what I'm doing, and I'm going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it," Elba told the outlet of pursuing music.

He added, "The thing about making music is it's a very consuming process. It's very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song. It's like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall."

Elba played a deejay on Netflix's Turn Up Charlie series and has explored other musical endeavors, including performing at Coachella in 2019 and serving as DJ for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception.