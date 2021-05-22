Idris Elba says Luther movie will begin filming in September

Idris Elba has given a promising update about the long-awaited movie adaptation of the popular BBC series Luther.

Speaking to Variety, the series star (as well as actor and executive producer for the movie) announced that the film will start filming later this year.

"We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I'm so excited about it, it's been a long time coming," said Elba.

"We're very, very close to pulling the green light on production."

The original series debuted in 2010 and sees Elba plays the titular detective chief inspector working for the Serious Crime Unit.

His character is dedicated to his work and will always put his job first at the cost of his personal life and his own well-being, as he lets the darkness of the crimes he deals with affect him more than he should.

Over the years the show, created by Neil Cross, has won one Golden Globe, many Emmy awards nominations as well as one BAFTA Best Actor nomination for Elba.

As well as the upcoming film, fans have been keenly waiting for a sixth season, though at the end of last year Cross confirmed it definitely wasn't happening.

Speaking to Australia's Insider magazine, Cross was quick to dismiss the idea of a sixth run of the Elba-led detective series, stating that he doesn't want to keep "churning it out like sausages".

"There is not going to be a season six — definitively no season six," he told the publication, instead promising more information to come about the film.

Luther is available to watch in full on iPlayer.

