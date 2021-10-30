Idris Elba Says DJing Royal Wedding Was ‘Most Stressful’ Gig

Idris Elba has no doubt about what’s been his “most stressful” gig to date.

On Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the British actor-musician-DJ said spinning tunes at Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry had been the most high pressure.

“This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding,” said Elba, who was dressed as a vampire for the interview ahead of Halloween on Sunday.

“This was like, you know, this wasn’t at the community hall, the reception. This was a big deal,” continued the star of “The Wire” and “Luther” who’s recently collaborated with Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

“They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a good time, so there was a lot of pressure,” Elba added of the royal party.

Elba has talked about the wedding playlist before, in 2019 saying Markle had sent him a playlist ahead of time with “some West Coast on it” and the late Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

He’s remained coy on what else was partied to, though.

Watch the interview here:

