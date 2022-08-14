Idris Elba Recalls Terrifying Interruption To Intimate Shower With Wife Sabrina: 'It Was Freaky As F***'

Sabrina and Idris Elba (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Idris Elba has recalled how an intimate shower with his wife Sabrina was terrifyingly interrupted by an unwelcome visitor.

The actor told of how he and Sabrina were having “some morning romance” when they discovered a bat had joined them in the shower.

Speaking to Men’s Journal magazine (via The Sun), Idris revealed the incident happened while he was filming his latest movie Beast in South Africa earlier this year.

He said: “I was shooting in Limpopo. My wife was there and we were going to have some fun in the shower. Some morning romance, you know?

She got in, then I followed her and closed the door. But then I looked down and clinging for life to the inside shower door handle was this bat. A tiny, wet bat.

“I hate bats. It was freaky as fuck. I jumped out of the shower so fast.”

He added: “My wife makes fun of me about it to this day — ‘You left me in the shower with a bat!’ ”

The couple at the premiere of Beast earlier this month (Photo: Michael Loccisano via Getty Images)

Idris explained that he’d previously developed a fear of bats while spending time in Australia.

He said: “These big fruit bats would soar by the place I was staying every evening at around five. They were huge and long. Horrifying.

“Not like the one in the shower. That guy was tiny, but still.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

