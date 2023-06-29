Idris Elba lost interest in James Bond role after ‘disgusting’ race discourse (Idris Elba)

Idris Elba has said that the discourse regarding race around the character of James Bond is what put him off considering the coveted film role.

After Daniel Craig announced that No Time to Die would be his final outing as Bond, fans have long speculated who could replace him, with the Luther star being one of the frontrunners.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, the British actor ruled himself out of the running earlier this year and has now revealed why.

Elba described the offer to play the role as “the pinnacle”, but said he would never have accepted the opportunity as it “became about race”.

Daniel Craig has stepped away from playing the famous British spy (PA Media)

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, which is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, he shared: “The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this. James Bond… it’s one of those coveted [roles].

“Being asked to be James Bond was like ‘OK, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle.’ That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in.

“Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race.”

In February, the actor, 50, ruled himself out of the running to play 007 as he addressed the persistent discussions about him playing the famous British spy.

When asked about his upcoming film based on his series Luther, Elba told reporters at the World Government Summit in Dubai: “It’s very dark.

“We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

Notably, he concluded his answer by insisting that he won’t be playing Bond: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy.

“I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

A number of big names have been floated around as to who could replace Craig such Bridgertonstar Regé-Jean Page and Tom Hardy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become the favourite to replace Craig (Getty Images for Campari)

Taron Egerton, Henry Cavill, James Norton and have also been in the frame while Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount seems a bit of a wild card.

However, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become the favourite to become the next James Bond in recent months.

It was first reported in November that the 32-year-old had impressed producers after filming a “secret audition” following Craig’s exit from the franchise in 2021.

Then in January, a report confirmed that Taylor-Johnson did sit down with Barbara Broccoli and that their meeting “very well”.