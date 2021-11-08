Idris Elba Goes on the Record About DJ-ing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'There Was a Lot of Pressure'

Meghan & Harry with Idris Elba

Just when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were finally able to let loose after their elegant 2018 wedding in Windsor, that's when the pressure kicked in for Idris Elba.

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actor moonlights as a DJ and has gigged for thousands of fans — including the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. He recently revealed that his set for the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex was "a lot of pressure."

"This wasn't like my cousin's wedding," he told the Daily Mail. "This [reception] wasn't at the community hall... This was a big, big deal."

Elba, 49, shares he had a personal reason for bringing his A-game: "[Harry and Meghan are] good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure."

Fortunately, the bride-to-be gave him a helping hand. "Meghan had sent me a playlist, so I knew what she wanted already," he said.

And one of the songs the future Duchess made sure was on the list was Whitney Houston's 1987 hit "I Want to Dance with Somebody," which she and Harry chose as their first dance.

To make sure she was ready to move and groove, Meghan had changed out of her Givenchy ceremony dress by designer Claire Wight Keller (complete with an exquisite veil embroidered with the flowers of every Commonwealth country and those of her native California) and into a sleeveless silk halter gown by Stella McCartney.

Elba didn't disappoint the VIP guests at the Frogmore House reception, including George Clooney and Serena Williams: "It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Just a fun night and not stuffy at all."

Casamigos tequila founder Clooney even "hopped behind the bar and was mixing drinks for guests," said the source.

London-born actor Elba — PEOPLE's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, who is best-known for his roles in Luther and The Wire — has ties that go back with the royal family.

He received an OBE for his services to drama in 2016. (OBE stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, and is given to an individual for a major local role in any activity such as business, charity or the public sector by Queen Elizabeth.

And a year after the Sussexes' wedding, Elba had his own nuptials to celebrate — he married model Sabrina Dhowre, who'd joined him to watch the royals say "I do" and get down on the dance floor.