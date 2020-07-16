Idris Elba discusses In The Long Run's season three return

From Digital Spy

Idris Elba has spoken about his pride in his Sky comedy series In The Long Run, saying that he is keen for Black families to see themselves better represented on screen.

Elba plays Walter Easmon - a fictional version of Elba's own father - in the 1980s-set sitcom about a family from Sierra Leone who are navigating life in a largely white community on a London council estate.

Speaking to The Guardian Elba said that he is pleased to have created a show centred around an African family, increasing the level of diversity on British television.

"When we started in 2018, the show was a departure from the Afro Caribbean families we had seen depicted in various programs over the years," he said. "Now having an African family at the centre, I hope, means more people can see themselves represented."

The Luther star added: "It has been great how much Sky has stepped up to the plate with my show ... The development of it came quite soon after I spoke to parliament about diversity in 2016 and how we need to provide opportunity and diversity of thought to create compelling storytelling.

"Sky approached me to say they wanted to make stories that echoed that sentiment. They didn't hesitate to create a show with black leads."



The show's third season kicks off next week and according to Sky will see Walter's life disrupted when his mother, who has previously only been heard over the phone, arrives on the estate to experience life in London with her family.

Walter's friend and neighbour Bagpipes (Bill Bailey) is also set to experience a troubling event in the new season which will cause him to question the fragility of life.

Bailey also spoke about his love of the show to The Guardian, calling it "an authentic depiction of family life at the time", and saying, "It's been a joy to be let into Idris's life and to see his own incredible aptitude for comedy.

"It's been amazing to see people like my 16-year-old son, who has grown up in the digital age, really get an insight into another era too."

In The Long Run's third season will begin on July 23 on Sky One and the show is also available on streaming service NOW TV.

