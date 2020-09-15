Idris Elba Clarifies He Didn’t Have a Baby with Wife Sabrina Dhowre: ‘That’s Not True’

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

Looks like Idris Elba isn't chasing after a third baby at the moment.

After a recent interview with the actor caused some confusion, Elba went on Twitter to clear up any doubt over whether he had his first child with wife Sabrina Dhowre. Elba is already dad to 18-year-old daughter Isan and 6-year-old son Winston from previous relationships.

"Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not true Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe," Elba wrote, tagging his wife.

The confusion started when Elba said he's "a father of two boys" in an interview with ET Canada while talking about his new movie Concrete Cowboy. The actor plays the father of a young Black teen growing up in America, which Elba said "resonated" with him.

But ET Canada later updated their story to reflect that a source clarified Elba was talking about his godson along with his son Winston, not a third child.

RELATED: Idris Elba and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin Are Playing Father and Son in Their New Movie

View photos

Dave Benett/Getty

Elba, 48, and Dhowre married in April 2019 after getting engaged in February 2018. The couple met and fell in love while he was making his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us.

The film — which tells the story of a man and a woman (played by Kate Winslet) who get stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash — was filmed in Canada, where the London native ended up catching Dhowre’s eye.

“Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” the actor told PEOPLE’s former Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in an episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

The pair made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Molly’s Game during the Toronto International Film Festival.