Idris Elba Celebrates His 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sabrina Dhowre: 'My Ride or Die'

Idris Elba's marriage is stronger than ever after he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre survived COVID and a year in lockdown.

On Sunday, PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive, 48, thanked his wife for helping him get through the year as he celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Instagram. The Concrete Cowboy star posted a cute selfie of him and Dhowre, 30, biting into a giant heart-shaped cookie cake.

"I love you so much, the last year has been one of the toughest of my life and I only got through it because of you," he wrote in the caption. "@sabrinaelba my ride or die."

Elba and Dhowre began dating in early 2017, and they got engaged at an East London screening of his movie Yardie in February 2018. The couple tied the knot in April 2019 at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

"I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019," Elba told PeopleTV that December, during the premiere of Cats. "We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible."

Last March, Elba and the model both tested positive for COVID-19 and they quarantined together in New Mexico. "As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on the my way anyway, I wanted to be with him," she said on the Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks COVID-19.

"I think that's an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care," Dhowre added.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

Although neither of them showed symptoms, Dhowre said her husband was more scared of his diagnosis than he let on. "At one point, Idris really thought that this could be the end," she told Grazia UK. "He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary."

The Luther star, who is dad to daughter Isan, 19, and son Winston, 7, previously told PEOPLE about what made Dhowre "the one."

"She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy," he said. "She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think."