Idowu stars in 71-68 overtime victory for Saint Peter's

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Samuel Idowu scored a career-high 20 points including a layup in overtime that proved to be the winner in a 71-68 victory for Saint Peter's over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Idowu took a slick pass from Nick Griffin and avoided a defender to lay the ball in for a 69-68 lead, the Peacocks' first in overtime, with 39 seconds left. The Terriers (3-9) missed two shots and then lost the ball on possession after a tie-up. Griffin was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws before Glenn Sanabria missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Saint Peter's (6-5) took a 55-54 lead with 2:47 left in regulation on two Idowu free throws. Rasheem Dunn hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to get the Terriers within one, 61-60. Griffin made 1 of 2 free throws but Jaso Lasic made two from the line with four seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Griffin finished with 16 points and Davauhnte Turner 11.

Dunn scored a career-high 25 points with a career-tying 10 rebounds before fouling out with a minute left in overtime. Sanabria added 17.