Idorsia expands its commercialization partnership with Syneos Health for daridorexant in Europe and Canada

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd
·6 min read

  • Idorsia to capitalize upon the unique opportunity to transform the insomnia treatment paradigm, notably in Europe where daridorexant would be the first dual orexin receptor antagonist made available to patients with insomnia

  • Collaboration with Syneos Health to effectively reach the primary care market in Europe and Canada

Allschwil, Switzerland & Morrisville, N.C. January 26, 2022
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA), a leading Swiss biopharmaceutical company, and Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the extension of an existing collaboration to commercialize daridorexant, a novel dual orexin receptor antagonist for the treatment of insomnia across Europe and Canada.

Simon Jose, Chief Commercial Officer of Idorsia, commented:
“Daridorexant represents a significant advance in the treatment of insomnia, and it is now our job to transform and modernize insomnia treatment, notably in Europe where it would be the first dual orexin receptor antagonist available to patients. While we are building the core capabilities needed for a successful launch ourselves, the extension of our existing relationship with Syneos Health will allow us to create a best-in-class sales organization to effectively reach the primary care market in Europe and Canada. I'm sure our collective expertise will result in a growth trajectory that reflects the outstanding opportunity we see with the launch of daridorexant.”

Michelle Keefe, President, Medical Affairs & Commercial, for Syneos Health commented:
“We’re excited to deploy our best-in-class field sales teams across multiple markets to work with Idorsia on the launch of daridorexant beyond the US. Our commercialization expertise, paired with deep in-market knowledge, will help maximize value and patient reach across Europe and Canada.”

Syneos Health was initially selected as Idorsia’s commercial sales force partner in August 2020 to effectively reach the US primary care market. To support the potential launch in Europe and Canada, Idorsia is accessing a robust customer-facing field sales expertise, and operational and launch experience across Europe and Canada to help bring daridorexant to patients suffering from insomnia and in need of a new and innovative therapeutic solution.

Jean-Yves Chatelan, President of Idorsia’s EUCAN Region concluded:
“We have made significant progress in the past 12 months in establishing our Europe and Canada region. In September, we opened affiliates in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, each headed by talented and experienced leaders who have a passion for science and patient care. This has been rapidly followed by the expansion of the innovative collaboration with Syneos Health. It puts us well on track for bringing this first-in-class sleep medication to patients in Europe later this year following anticipated approval in the second quarter of 2022.”

Christian Tucat, President, Syneos One added:
“We’re pleased to have extended our current relationship with Idorsia to commercialize daridorexant in Europe and Canada. By leveraging our deep commercialization expertise and deployment solutions capabilities, we’re able to better support Idorsia in these new markets. This work is a strong example of what can be achieved when organizations collaborate and bring together their expertise to commercialize a new therapy.”

About Insomnia
Insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Chronic insomnia is defined as difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.

Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep in patients with insomnia.

Insomnia is a persistent condition that impacts the ability to fall or stay asleep at night that can result in significant distress or impairment in social occupational, educational, academic, behavioral or other important areas of functioning. In the long-term, insomnia is associated with an increased risk of numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.

The goals of managing insomnia are to improve sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime functioning. Current recommended treatment of insomnia includes sleep hygiene recommendations, cognitive behavioral therapy, and pharmacotherapy.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically blending clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together approximately 28,000 minds, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1’000 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

Syneos Health Investor Relations Syneos Health Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie Speight Gary Gatyas
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745 +1 908 763 3428
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com

Idorsia Investor and Media Relations
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com or media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

