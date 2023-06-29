The Idol star Da'Vine Joy Randolph says it's 'everyone's intention' to do a second season

Lily-Rose Depp and Da'Vine Joy Randolph on 'The Idol'

It sounds like the team behind The Idol is ready for an encore.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Destiny, the manager of troubled pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) on the HBO series, said in a new interview with Variety that the network has been "very happy" with the five-episode music industry drama, to the point where there have been conversations about making a second season.

"I think that everyone's intention is to have a second season," Randolph said. "This was never intended to be a limited series. HBO has been very happy with it — so much so that there were rumors that we were canceled, and then HBO went on Twitter [to dispute the rumors], which I think they rarely do. Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy."

EW has reached out to HBO for comment on Randolph's remarks.

The season 1 finale of The Idol airs Sunday night, and Randolph teased that there's much more to come in the last episode. "Everything hasn't been revealed," she said. "A lot of subtleties have been put into place that if people go back once it ends and rewatch it, there have been many Easter eggs and some stuff put in there that sets things up for season 2."

She added that she thinks co-creator Sam Levinson is a "genius," and that the way the season ends will be satisfying despite the highly publicized controversies surrounding how he and Idol star and co-creator Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye overhauled the show when director Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) left the project.

"There is no way that HBO would be so hyped and excited about this project if this was going to be a surface soft porn TV show," Randolph said. "That's not his M.O. But I get it — based on what people have seen so far, they have formed these ideas, but I think it will be very interesting to see how people respond to this last episode and see how things turn. It's going to show you something different that we haven't seen in a while."

The Idol finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/ PT on HBO and will stream on Max.

