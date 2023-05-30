‘The Idol’ Final Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Snorts Her Way to Stardom

“You’re not a human being, you’re a star.”

The highly anticipated psychological thriller series “The Idol” centers on pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) as she descends into obsessive madness in a twisted affair with charismatic night club owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). The show, co-created by “Euphoria” showrunner Sam Levinson, Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, debuted to controversy at the Cannes Film Festival before premiering on HBO June 4.

Per the official synopsis, after a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria round out the ensemble cast. Co-creator and executive producer Levinson directs all the episodes after original showrunner Amy Seimetz parted ways with the series more than halfway through production.

Levinson recently addressed the rumors around the massive, allegedly porn-centric reshoots, saying at Cannes, “We know we are making a show that is provocative. It is not lost on us, but it’s an odd one. Because when my wife read me the article, I told her, ‘I think we are about to have the biggest show of the summer.’ In terms of the specifics of what was in it, it just felt completely foreign to me. But I know who I am.”

Lead star and executive producer Tesfaye added that he was determined to make the series the best it could be.

“I realized that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo ‘The Idol,’ and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work,” Tesfaye said. “So, let’s say it comes out and it’s fucking horrible. I still know I did my absolute best. From what I’ve seen, the show is great. Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending.”

“The Idol” premieres June 4 on HBO. Check out the latest trailer below.

