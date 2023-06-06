‘The Idol': Cast and Character Guide to the Divisive HBO Series (Photos)

“The Idol” creators The Weeknd, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim have assembled a diverse cast of young and upcoming talent like Lily-Rose Depp, singers such as Troye Sivan and Ramsey, as well as trans actors and models for their boundary-pushing series which has had more than its share of scandals even before it debuted.

Here’s who plays who in the HBO series.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Depp (who, as you probably know, is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis), stars as troubled, Britney-esque pop star Jocelyn who unwisely begins a relationship with cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye).

Depp previously appeared in the Kevin Smith movies “Tusk” and “Yoga Hosers” and the 2019 Timothée Chalamet film “The King.”

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd as Tedros

Tesfaye, who is also one of the series’ co-creators stars as a cult-like nightclub owner who begins a relationship with Lily-Rose Depp’s pop singer.

This is his first major acting role. The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer previously had a small role in “Uncut Gems.”