‘The Idol’ Cancellation Celebrated by Parents Television and Media Council: ‘Marketing Explicit Content to Teens Is a Losing Scenario’

The PTC, the Parents Television and Media Council, is welcoming the news about “The Idol’s” cancellation on HBO.

“We are glad HBO heeded our calls to cancel ‘The Idol,’ toxic sexually explicit fare targeted to teens. The program’s extreme and disturbing content – nudity, sexual abuse, torture – can be harmful to young viewers. Despite HBO’s glamorization of the program and its cast, the show sunk into such depravity that even its audience turned against it, causing HBO to shorten its run by an episode and now, by cancelling it outright. We hope HBO has learned that marketing explicit content to teens is a losing scenario,” Melissa Henson, vice president of the Parents Television and Media Council, said in a press statement.

