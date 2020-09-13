Idles: 'Vulnerability is the armour'

Nice guys don’t always finish last. Not in the case of Idles, anyway. On Glastonbury’s Park Stage last year, the Bristol five-piece looked out at the moshing masses, stretching as far as the eye could see, past the multicoloured lookout and down the hill. It was the culmination of another sold-out tour; a top five, Mercury prize-shortlisted album; years of hard work and a whole lot of heartache. Frontman Joe Talbot, then aged 35, began to cry; his wife, Beth, with their newborn in a sling, ran out to comfort him, before they launched back into their crushing set. And in that moment, broadcast nationwide, their status as the next Big British Rock Band was certified.

“Vulnerability is the armour,” say the band, and it is for them a kind of mission statement, as are their politics of inclusivity. Their breakthrough album, 2017’s Brutalism, was written as Talbot was caring for his mum, who had a long-term illness and died during the recording; its songs cleaved into topics like toxic masculinity, “impotent male rage”, mental health and white privilege with the urgency of post-punk and the blistering subtlety of a tank in a rose garden. While Brutalism snarled at Brexit and the Tories, its follow-up, Joy as an Act of Resistance, preached celebrating your flaws and love as power, . One song, June, is dedicated to the Talbots’ first child, who tragically died stillborn.

Talbot, guitarists Mark Bowen and Lee Kiernan, bassist Adam Devonshire and drummer Jon Beavis, look like any other heavy band to me – hairy, tattooed, possibly missing teeth – but they insist they are the sort you don’t usually get to see on magazine covers. Their ambition is to turn what being in a successful band often used to mean (ego, indulgence, self-loathing) on its head. “We want to change the narrative,” they say. “To be subversive as a rock band is to be loving, and to show compassion and empathy.”

Joe Talbot and Jon Beavis at Nos Alive festival, Portugal, last year. Photograph: Pedro Gomes/Redferns More

They trade in unflinching candour and hyper-sincerity, but they also snog each other on stage. One of Talbot’s most memorable lines on the song Samaritans is when he inverts Katy Perry’s I Kissed a Girl to “I kissed a boy and I liked it”, which is often followed by a smooch with Bowen during their shows.

Changing the narrative is presumably why I’m meeting two of Idles at the ungodly hour of 9am in a hotel boardroom, and not in a pub. Talbot, tightly wound yet unguarded (Mike Skinner of the Streets, with whom he has recently collaborated, jokingly said Talbot reminded him of Pete Doherty), is sporting a loud shirt. Mustachioed Bowen is a touch more considered, and wearing a suit. The former dentist had gained a reputation for playing shows in his pants, but it was time to smarten up, he says. A meeting with one of Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds can have that effect. “I started dressing differently this week because I had a Zoom call with Warren Ellis,” who appears on their new album, Ultra Mono, says Bowen. “He was immaculately dressed. I thought he’d be wearing slippers, but he had on the most beautiful oxblood brogues.”

We’re a band that has to be seen to be believed. You come to our show and you believe us

Sartorial awareness is not the only thing that’s new. In the past two years, Idles have gone from DIY grafters (they formed the band because they “felt there was a lack of vigour and authenticity in indie music”) attracting a fiercely loyal fan army and playing 190 gigs a year to being the sort of band who scrub up and go to the Brit awards. It felt jarring. They had a moment on the red carpet, watching George Ezra glide along being interviewed, and Bowen thought: “Is this the stuff that we do now? Because this isn’t good.” Paranoia began to seep in. They’d packed in heavy drinking while on tour, in order to cope with their mounting schedule. I have interviewed them once before, last February, and Talbot remembers that back then he was “trapped in the feeling of being watched”.

