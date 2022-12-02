All About Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs' Son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs

Kaitlin Stevens
·7 min read
Idina Menzel and Walker Nathaniel Diggs attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Idina Menzel and Walker Nathaniel Diggs attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs may not be together anymore, but they have a great co-parenting relationship.

The two Broadway actors met on the 1996 production of Rent and got married in 2003. The former couple welcomed their son, Walker Nathanial Diggs, 13, in September 2009. A few years later, they split amicably, but they still speak highly of each other.

When asked about co-parenting during a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, the Best Man actor had nothing but praise for Menzel.

"She runs the show," he said. "She has a career and she has her own relationships and she still makes sure that Walker is where he needs to be when he needs. He's got the best coaches and the best teachers, and we're at the best schools, and it's all because of her."

Menzel has shared similar sentiments about co-parenting, telling PEOPLE Now in 2016, "Your child comes first, that's all." She added, "He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other."

The Frozen star has also spoken candidly to PEOPLE about what she's learned from being a mother.

"It was actually really liberating when I became a mom, because everything was so focused on the self. And when you had these beautiful, little humans that you have to worry about, it teaches you priorities and perspective," Menzel said.

She continued, "And you screw up every day in some way. But if you come from a place of love and forgiveness and try to be a stable, strong sort of rooted tree for your kids, and they know that you're not going to — you may bend — but you're not going to break. I think that's the greatest way to show them that you will always be there and that you love them."

Keep reading for everything to know about Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs' son, Walker Nathanial.

He was born on Sept. 2, 2009

Taye Diggs and singer Idina Menzel arrive at InStyle Magazine's 8th annual Summer Soiree held at the London Hotel on August 20, 2009 in West Hollywood, California
Taye Diggs and singer Idina Menzel arrive at InStyle Magazine's 8th annual Summer Soiree held at the London Hotel on August 20, 2009 in West Hollywood, California

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Walker Nathaniel Diggs was born on Sept. 2, 2009.

Ahead of his birth, Diggs spoke to PEOPLE about how excited he and Menzel were to welcome their son.

"We have a spot in New York and one [in Los Angeles]. [Idina] has both nurseries done. She did them herself, painted them, and today she's putting together a bassinet," he said.

"Everyone keeps telling me how amazing it's going to be. Once the birth happens, everything is going to change on every level," he continued. "I'm very excited."

He's a sneaker collector

Taye Diggs and his son Walker Diggs attend a basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Taye Diggs and his son Walker Diggs attend a basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty

Fashion runs in the family: Menzel launched her own clothing line with QVC, titled Encore, in May 2022, but she claims her son is more fashionable than she is. While speaking with PEOPLE, the proud mom shared that Walker loves sneakers and has a large collection of them. Luckily for Menzel, she wears the same size as her 13-year-old son, though Walker was not happy when she showed up to pick him up from school wearing a pair of his Yeezys.

"I've been stealing his [shoes]. We're now in the same size for sneakers, which is very exciting because he's got a sneaker collection," Idina told PEOPLE. "The other day I was too lazy to run up the stairs to get my own shoes, and I was running to pick him up at school, so I put on a pair of his Yeezys."

The actress said when she arrived to pick him up, he gave her a "look of death" because he was worried she wouldn't take proper care of his shoes.

He's sweet to his mom

During a 2021 interview with Glamour, Menzel admitted that she had a "hard time" turning 50 and that the milestone birthday had made her feel self-conscious. Her son, however, helped her overcome her insecurities.

"I am ashamed to say it, but I was having a hard time with it. I think it was subconsciously bothering me more than I let on, in regards to my relevance as a performer and actress. I'm feeling like the old lady sometimes, and that's not who I am," Menzel said. "I feel very young at heart."

She went on to share the advice Walker gave her. "He says, 'Mom, don't look in the mirror and worry about how you look. You're beautiful.' "

The singer also noted that she wants to make a conscious effort to set a good example for her son, remembering how her own mother would pick apart her insecurities whenever she looked in the mirror, despite Menzel thinking she was beautiful.

And Menzel is sweet to Walker, too — she told PEOPLE that she often leaves him special notes in his lunchbox "whether they're embarrassing him or not."

He's a tattoo artist for his dad

Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in 2018, Diggs shared his Father's Day plans, which included having Walker draw him some art for a tattoo.

It was not the first time the proud dad had one of his son's drawings made into a tattoo. When Walker was just 5 years old, Diggs turned one of his doodles into a tattoo on his left forearm. Diggs showed off his new ink on Instagram, which reads "I Love Daddy" with all the D's written backward.

Diggs also had the word "WALK" tattooed on his left forearm in 2010 for Walker's first birthday, as he explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He inspired his dad to write children's books

Taye Diggs (L) and son Walker Diggs attend the world premiere Of Disney's &quot;Monkey Kingdom&quot; at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Taye Diggs (L) and son Walker Diggs attend the world premiere Of Disney's "Monkey Kingdom" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

Charley Gallay/Getty

Diggs has released several children's books, including Chocolate Me! and Mixed Me!, which touch on identity and race.

Upon the release of The Festival of Creatures, a children's book written for Baskin-Robbins, Diggs spoke to PEOPLE about his inspiration as an author.

"I very much enjoy writing children's books. When [Walker] was born, I took a special interest [in writing] and I've had a really great time doing it," he said.

The Private Practice actor has also spoken openly about how his book Mixed Me! was directly inspired by Walker. "This one was inspired by my little boy, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, who is a product of a blended relationship," Diggs said in an interview with Today. "His mom's vanilla, and I'm dark chocolate."

One of his books, I Love You More Than..., is a love letter from a dad who doesn't live full-time with his son, telling him all the ways he loves and misses him.

He doesn't care that his mom is famous for Frozen

Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's &quot;Frozen 2&quot; at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Walker may have two movie stars for parents, but their fame doesn't phase him — not even Menzel's big Disney role as Elsa in Frozen.

"Honestly he does not care about Frozen!" Menzel told PEOPLE of Walker. "When he was in kindergarten and wanted a couple of cool crayons from a girl, he was like, 'Hey, my mom's in Frozen, I could get you an autograph.' But other than that, he tells me to shut up in the car. I'm not allowed to sing."

However, Walker's reason for not always wanting to hear his mom sing is actually kind of sweet, as Menzel explained to PEOPLE in 2016.

"He doesn't like to hear Mommy sing! The few times I've tried ... he started to cry!" she shared, adding, "He said, 'Mommy, it makes me miss you.' I said, 'What do you mean? I'm here!' He said, 'It just makes me think about when you go onstage and I miss you.' "

Latest Stories

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Free agent Abreu signs $58.5M. 3-year deal with Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston's lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He spent his first nine major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The first baseman became a free agent after batting .304 with 15 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS this year. With the Astros, he replaces Yuli Gurriel at first base in a batting or

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th