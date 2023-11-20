Idina Menzel and Josh Gad Have ‘Frozen’ Reunion at Broadway’s ‘Gutenberg! The Musical’ (Exclusive Photos)

Menzel, who stars as Elsa in 'Frozen' alongside Gad's Olaf, was sure to make mention of her animated success when she took the stage Sunday

Michaelah Reynolds for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Idina Menzel at 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Broadway audiences on Sunday were treated to one magical reunion when Idina Menzel joined her Frozen costar Josh Gad on stage at Gutenberg! The Musical.

The actress — a theater veteran and Tony winner for her role in Wicked — appeared at the end of the comedy in the "Producer" role, surprising the crowd at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City.

Celebrities have been cameo'ing in the part since Gutenberg! began performances back in September. Stars like Nathan Lane, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, JJ Abrams, Marcia Gay Harden, F Murray Abraham, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amber Ruffin, John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Victor Garber, Sara Bareilles, Steve Guttenberg, Billy Crystal, Steve Martin and Martin Short (among many, many others) have come through so far.



Related: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Step Out for Broadway Show in NYC and Pose for Photos Backstage

Michaelah Reynolds for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Andrew Rannells, Josh Glad and Idina Menzel

Earlier this month, Kristen Bell — another of Gad's Frozen costars, as the voice of Anna — stopped by, and posed backstage afterwards for pics with her husband Dax Shepard. Jonathan Groff, who voiced Kristoff in the Disney animated films, has also guested.

The show stars Gad and his former Book of Mormon pal Andrew Rannells as Bud and Doug, two aspiring musical theater composers who rent out a theater for a reading of their bio-musical of Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press. The "Producer" part appears at the end of the musical, to offer the pair a contract.

Related: Wicked Original Stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Reunite at 20th Anniversary of Broadway Hit

Michaelah Reynolds for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Idina Menzel at 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Menzel, who stars as Elsa in Frozen alongside Gad's Olaf, was sure to make mention of her animated success when she took the stage Saturday.

"I'm a famous Broadway producer, and a Tony winner and a Disney queen," she said, before joking about John Travolta's iconic mispronunciation of her name. "And so on behalf of everyone at Adele Dazeem Productions, I hold in my hands a Broadway contract!"

Story continues

"Congratulations Bud and Doug, I love you! You've got your show!"

She also sang some of her beloved Wicked rallying cry, much to Gad and Rannells' joy.

Related: Frozen 4 Is in the Works, Reveals Disney CEO Bob Iger: The Team 'Is Hard at Work'

Just last week, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger revealed that there will be a fourth installment of the popular animated musical franchise, nine months after announcing an upcoming third Frozen movie. "Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories," Iger said.

Gad offered some insight into the films during an appearance on The View Monday. "I’ve heard a little bit and I can tell you guys, it’s pretty mind-blowing what’s coming," he said. "It’s pretty exciting."

He went on to note that reuniting with Menzel, Bell and Groff at Gutenberg! has allowed him a chance to stay up-to-date on what's happening with the sequels. "It’s been so great because Kristin, Idina and Jonathan have all come to be guest producers. So we’ll come backstage and we’ll all talk Frozen and then talk this other thing," he said.

Michaelah Reynolds for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Josh Gad and Idina Menzel at 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gutenberg officially opened on Oct. 12. The original musical features a score and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

The limited production is currently slated to close on Jan. 28, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.