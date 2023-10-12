IDEXX Laboratories' (NASDAQ:IDXX) five-year earnings growth trails the 15% YoY shareholder returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 99% in that time.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, IDEXX Laboratories achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that IDEXX Laboratories has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think IDEXX Laboratories will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that IDEXX Laboratories has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 15% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for IDEXX Laboratories that you should be aware of before investing here.

